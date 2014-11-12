Alaska News Nightly: November 11, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska Division of Elections Begins Counting Absentee, Questioned Ballots

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN

After a week of collecting and reviewing absentee ballots, workers at the Division of Elections are now running 17,000 of those uncounted votes through machines.

Claman increases lead in House District 21 race

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Division of Elections workers have counted all of the reviewed ballots they had for House District 21. The West Anchorage race between Democrat Matt Claman and Republican Anand Dubey was too close to call on election night, Claman was winning by 35 votes. An additional 942 votes from the district were counted today. New numbers put Claman ahead by 86 votes.

Archaeological Findings Could Shed Light On Alaska's Early Residents

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

An archeological site southeast of Fairbanks continues to yield information about the Native people who lived along the Tanana River thousands of years ago. The site, first identified in 2005 during reconnaissance for a railroad extension project, has been the subject of major archeological excavation, and yesterday (Mon.) researchers announced the discovery of skeletal remains and other materials dating back to the end of the last Ice Age. The finds are helping to broaden understanding of Alaska’s early residents.

The Job Hunt Is On As Military Members Transition Back To Civilian Life

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

It's veteran's day, and as military forces continue drawing down from deployments abroad, more service members are transitioning back into the civilian workforce. A job fair on Friday in Anchorage is one of the ways the state is spending resources matching vets with employers in the public and private sectors.

BC Official Says Mine Concerns Heard, Critics Disagree

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

British Columbia officials say they understand why Alaskans are concerned about new mines planned for transboundary rivers. But critics on this side of the border say they’re not doing anything about it.

Filmmaker Documents Emotional Toll Of Caring For Alzheimer's Patients

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Local filmmaker Mary Katzke of Affinity Films, has taken on the subject of family members caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's Disease. Katzke says she started out documenting friends in the sandwich generation: Those with careers, children at home and also caring for aging parents but she focused in on five families dealing with Alzheimer's because of the emotional toll of caring for a family member who may not recognize you. One of those caregivers is Janet Burts, who has been caring for her mother since her father passed away in 2010. Katzke says in a state with the fastest growing elder population per capita of any other, exploring the individual decisions that each family has to make is timely.

Tlingit Code Talkers Honored At Veterans Day Ceremony In Juneau

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

Southeast Alaska Native Veterans honored Tlingit code talkers at a Veterans Day ceremony Tuesday morning in Juneau. The families of five men who served during World War II received medals and Congressional certificates recognizing their service.

After 70 Years, WWII Dog Tag Discovered on Bering Sea Coast is Returning Home

Jenn Ruckel, KNOM – Nome

After 70 years, dog tags that belonged to a World War Two soldier who was stationed in Nome are on their way home to his family.