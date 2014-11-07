More About Food Security in Alaska
Alaska’s rich environment is already a major source of food, but it’s not inexhaustible. Encouraging local food producers is one part of food security but another part is hanging onto the habitat that is already producing wild plants and animals. We’ll be drilling deeper into the issues surrounding food security for the second week in a row on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Dohnn Wood, urban gardener
- Michelle Wilbur, Organic Garden Coordinator, Alaska Community Action on Toxics
- Callers Statewide
