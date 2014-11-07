Alaska News Nightly: November 6, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Aleutian Communities Brace For High-Powered Storm

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

The Aleutian and Pribilof Islands are no stranger to strong winds and rough seas. And that's exactly what they can expect Friday night, when a high-powered storm hits the Bering Sea. Communities are gearing up to face the historic front.

U.S. Senate, Gubernatorial Races Remain Undecided

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN

Two days after the election, both Alaska’s senate race and its gubernatorial race remain undecided, and both incumbents are lagging behind their challengers. Democratic Sen. Mark Begich is down by 8,000 votes in his race against Republican Dan Sullivan, while Republican Gov. Sean Parnell trails unaffiliated candidate Bill Walker by 3,000 votes. Neither candidate plans to concede at this point, and at least 20,000 votes still need to be counted next week. APRN’s Alexandra Gutierrez ran the numbers on both of those races, and joins us to talk about the trends she’s seeing.

Former ASD Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

Former Anchorage School District teacher David Schwantes was arraigned Thursday afternoon in an Anchorage court. Schwantes, 73, is charged with seven counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

UAF Athletics Penalized For Eligibility Violations

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The National Collegiate Athletic Association has imposed penalties on the University of Alaska Fairbanks for student athlete eligibility violations. The University blames a systematic failure to understand and help athletes navigate academic eligibility requirements.

What Happens To Political Signs After Election Day?

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Election Day is over and political signs are disappearing from yards and intersections. But where do they go?

‘All Alaska Juried Exhibition’ Showcases New, Evolving Art

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

The Anchorage Museum is set to open the All Alaska Juried Exhibition on Friday – a show bringing together works of contemporary art from across the state. In its 48 years the semi-annual exhibition has served as a showcase for new and evolving art in a state with a rich creative tradition.

‘The Fortunate Child’ Focuses On Education, Equality

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

A novel by first time author Archana Mishra focuses on the need to make education more readily available to women. The Anchorage resident is a Native of India and lived and worked in Australia before moving to Alaska. She says for rural women in India, indigenous people in Australia and rural women in Alaska, the need is the same. Education creates equal societies. Mishra is an attorney and says all of the women in her family are highly educated. Her book, The Fortunate Child follows a girl who dreams of changing the world through helping others. She says women can't be part of a thriving economy if they are not educational equals