Alaska News Nightly: November 5, 2014

Gubernatorial Race Still Too Close To Call

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN

The gubernatorial race is still too close to call. Republican incumbent Sean Parnell is trailing by three thousand votes.

Sullivan Maintains Lead Over Begich In Race For U.S. Senate

Liz Ruskin, APRN

Democratic Sen. Mark Begich isn’t conceding and it’s likely the race won’t

be decided until next week. More than 22,000 ballots remain uncounted, and more are arriving in the mail. But with Sullivan ahead by more than 8,000 votes, the uncounted ballots would have to favor Begich by a huge margin if he’s to stay in office.

Certain Races Awaiting Absentee Ballots

Liz Ruskin, APRN

With a few candidates up and down the ballot unsure whether they won or lost, a lot of Alaskans are looking to the thousands of ballots that remain uncounted.

State Sen. Kevin Meyer Named New Majority President

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN

The Republican Senate Majority has named a new president. Sen. Kevin Meyer of Anchorage will be taking the reins from Wasilla’s Charlie Huggins. Huggins will take the position of rules chair.

Alaskan Voters Opt To Legalize Marijuana

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Voters approved ballot measure two last night. The measure makes legal the production, sale and use of marijuana for Alaskans over 21 years old. Washington DC and Oregon approved similar measures.

Faced With Min. Wage Hike, Seafood Plants See Room to Cut

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

A plan to raise Alaska’s minimum wage saw widespread support during Tuesday’s election. In Unalaska, at least 83 percent of voters approved the measure. And the seafood industry – which is the town’s biggest source of minimum wage jobs -- wasn’t expect anything different. They’re factoring in the wage hike as they look cut costs.

Anchorage Voters Overturn AO-37, Support Most Incumbents

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Anchorage voters repealed AO-37, the controversial labor law, during Tuesday's election. They returned many incumbents and also sent some new Republicans to the state legislature as well.

House 36 Race Remains Too Close To Call

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

The House District 36 race remains too close to call after Tuesday’s general election. With all 10 precincts reporting to the Alaska Division of Elections, Dan Ortiz, who is not affiliated with any party, has a 19-vote lead. He holds 50.03 percent of the vote, compared to 49.66 percent for Republican Chere Klein.

NTSB: Pilot Decisions Caused Alaska Copter Crash

The Associated Press

The National Transportation Safety Board says a fatal Alaska State Troopers helicopter crash was caused by the pilot's decision to fly into bad weather and the agency's inadequate safety management.

Massive Typhoon Bears Down on Aleutian Islands

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

An Alaska-sized storm could bring high winds and destructive waves to the Aleutian Islands this weekend.

Hunter Injured In Bear Mauling On Sally Island

Jay Barrett, KMXT – Kodiak

A 65-year-old deer hunter was injured and needed a medevac after he was attacked by a sow bear on an island near Kodiak yesterday afternoon. Sitka resident Michael Snowden suffered injuries to his legs. His hunting partner, Jeff Ostrin age 38, of Camas, Washington, was not injured.

Fairbanks Ski Area Still Seeking Buyer

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The alpine ski area, Skiland, north of Fairbanks, made news last month when a mineral exploration project threatened to take over some of its trails. That’s been ironed out, but Skiland is still looking for a buyer.