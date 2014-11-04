Alaska News Nightly: November 3, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Questions Remain As National Guard Documents Are Released

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

In September, a federal report on misconduct in the Alaska National Guard was released. And since then, it’s been an open question as to why long-running allegations of cronyism, fraud and the mishandling of sexual assault reporting didn’t result in reform sooner. News outlets, including Alaska Public Media, have sued the Parnell administration for access to records that could provide insight into their response.

Begich, Sullivan Rally Voters, Each His Own Way

Liz Ruskin, APRN

In the final days before the U.S. Senate election, candidates Mark Begich and Dan Sullivan are making their final pitches, aiming to rally their supporters to the polls. Sullivan got help from two national figures representing polar opposites of the GOP: Mitt Romney, an establishment Republican, and Sen. Ted Cruz, a Tea Party hero.

Mallott Brings Principles, Finance Experience To Lt. Governor Race

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Byron Mallott has held many positions in his 71 years. He was the CEO of the Permanent Fund, the CEO of Sealaska, the president of AFN, and even briefly held the mayor's seat in both Yakutat and Juneau. He also once held the title of Democratic candidate for governor. That position didn't last long. A few weeks after the winning the primary, Mallott dropped his campaign and joined Bill Walker's unaffiliated ticket as the Lt. Governor candidate.

A Look At Proposition Two

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Ballot Initiative Two – which would allow the use, purchase and sale of recreational marijuana in Alaska for those aged 21 or older – has Alaskans at odds over the legalization of a federally prohibited drug. Teen use of marijuana is not a rarity in our state, and kids know where to purchase it whether Prop 2 passes or not.

USCG Responds To Grounded Barge Near Kodiak Over The Weekend

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Over the weekend the Coast Guard responded to a grounded fuel barge near Kodiak.

Coast Guard personal at Sector Anchorage sent a C-130 Hercules Airplane and the cutter Spar to respond to the incident early Saturday morning. The nearly-400 foot fuel barge had managed to refloat itself shortly after getting stuck.

A Coast Guard official says dive inspections haven't revealed any damage to the hull or signs of leaked contaminants.

The barge was carrying 2.2 million gallons of aircraft fuel to the Coast Guard's Air Station on Kodiak.

As US Outlines Arctic Council Goals, Native Groups and State Lawmakers Left Wanting

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

The State Department has outlined the nation’s top priorities as the U.S. prepares to chair the international Arctic Council in April. Retired Coast Guard Admiral Robert Papp expanded on the three major themes at the recent Arctic Circle meeting in Iceland—covering climate change and Arctic Ocean issues.

But, some Alaska Native groups—and state lawmakers—say the goals are lacking.

Scientists Note Temperature Spike In Gulf of Alaska

Quinton Chandler, KBBI – Homer

Scientists say temperatures in the Gulf of Alaska recently spiked over a very short time span. The warmer temperatures are a byproduct of mild winter weather and could have serious consequences for marine life. The latest temperatures come from a monitoring program that has collected data from the Gulf Waters for the past 17 years.