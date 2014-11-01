Alaska News Nightly: October 31, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Governor’s Office Releases Hundreds Of National Guard Documents

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

The governor’s office has released hundreds of pages of documents relating to the Alaska National Guard issues.

Economists Say It’s Too Early To Determine Effects Of Current Low Oil Prices

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Crude oil prices are hovering in the $80 range, and in Alaska that brings with it worries over the budget. But economists from either side of the political spectrum have roughly the same take on what's playing out: it's too early to tell.

Leroy B. Dick Jr. Murder Trial Next Week in Dillingham

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

The trial of Leroy B. Dick Jr is scheduled to get underway Monday in Dillingham. Dick, now 44, is accused of murdering Village Public Safety Officer Thomas Madole in Manokotak on March 19, 2013.

Fire Investigators Wrap Up Work in Bethel

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Two investigators from the state Fire Marshal office completed their work at the site of the fire that destroyed the new Bethel alcohol treatment center.

State Senator Lyman Hoffman Explains Endorsement Of U.S. Senate Candidate Dan Sullivan

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Y-K Delta State Senator Lyman Hoffman surprised some people when he endorsed Republican Dan Sullivan for US Senate. In an interview with KYUK today, Hoffman explained why he took a stance in the high profile race in which Sullivan is seeking Senator Mark Begich’s job.

Unalaska Youth Take Part In National Community Planning Month

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

Laying out neighborhoods isn’t the world’s most glamorous job. But every October, urban planners make an extra effort to get people interested in that work for National Community Planning Month.

In Unalaska, that meant helping some of the town’s youngest residents design a world all their own.

AK: Murder

Dave Waldron, KSKA – Anchorage

Don’t worry, nobody's actually getting killed. Instead, we’re planning a murder mystery party with an Anchorage business called outcast productions. Elisa Hitchcock and Kimberly Gray have been running the business for two decades. APRN's Dave Waldron enlisted a few colleagues to give a murder mystery party a try.

300 Villages: Twin Hills

This week, we're heading to Twin Hills, near Bristol Bay. William Ilutsik is a grant writer for the village of Twin Hills.