Alaska News Nightly: September 26, 2014

Judge Rules in Favor of State on Merged Campaigns

The Associated Press

A judge sided with the state of Alaska Friday in a lawsuit challenging the merged campaigns of two candidates in the governor's race.

Parnell Asks Military Official To Resign

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN-Anchorage

Weeks after firing the adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard, Gov. Sean Parnell has asked an official at the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to resign.

Small-scale Hydro Project Proposed for Talkeetna River

Phillip Manning, KTNA-Talkeetna

The proposal for a massive hydroelectric project on the Susitna river is moving forward. The project has generated a lot of opposition in Talkeetna, the closest community to the dam site. Now a private company is proposing a second, smaller hydro project on the Talkeetna river.

Seismologist Says It’s Time to Talk About Earthquake Early Warning

Liz Ruskin, APRN-Washington

Thursday’s 6.2 earthquake in Southcentral Alaska struck without warning. Because that’s what earthquakes do here in Alaska. But state seismologist Michael West says now is the time for Alaskans to discuss the possibility of building an earthquake early warning system.

Housing Conference Gets Underway Monday

Casey Kelly, KTOO-Juneau

Two of the country’s foremost experts in the fight against chronic homelessness highlight the Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness annual conference, which gets underway Monday in Juneau.

Biologists Trying to Rescue Orphaned Cubs

Dan Bross, KUAC-Fairbanks

State Fish and Game biologists are in Galena trying to capture three orphaned bear cubs. The state initiated the effort after the cubs mother was reported killed by a local resident. The state is also working to find the animals a new home.

AK: Learning to Dance

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA-Anchorage

Greg Nothstine didn't learn traditional Inupiaq dance as a kid growing up in Nome. He was in his 30's when he started studying the dance traditions of his family elders, who lived in Wales, Alaska. Now his Anchorage dance group is part of a renaissance in Alaska Native traditional dancing.

300 Villages: Coffman Cove

Ashley Snyder, KSKA - Anchorage

This week, we're heading to Coffman Cove, on the east side of Prince of Wales Island. Heather Hedges works for the city of Coffman Cove.