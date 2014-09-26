Medicaid Reform

Alaska will spend more than $700 million on Medicaid this year. State officials say Medicaid costs are increasing at an unsustainable rate. What would reforming the program look like to keep costs under control?



Download Audio

HOST: Annie Feidt, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:





William Streur, commissioner, Department of Health and Social Services

commissioner, Department of Health and Social Services Josh Applebee, deputy director, Department of Health and Social Services

deputy director, Department of Health and Social Services Becky Hultberg, president, Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association

president, Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 30, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mail, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE