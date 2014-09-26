Alaska News Nightly: September 25, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Seismologist: Quake's Depth Helped Minimize Damage

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit Southcentral Alaska at 9:51 this morning. Michael West directs the Alaska Earthquake Center in Fairbanks. He says the epicenter was about 60 miles Northwest of Anchorage and 60 miles underground.

Quake Shakes Anchorage-ites and Visitors Alike

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

This morning in downtown Anchorage it was hard to find someone who didn't have a story to tell about their earthquake experience.

US Chamber of Commerce Pledges 'Full Weight' To Sullivan

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

A new Dittman Research poll shows Republican Dan Sullivan is six points ahead of Democrat Mark Begich in the U.S. Senate race. The research was funded by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It ran a pro-Sullivan ad in April and today officially announced it’s endorsement of Sullivan.

State To Defend Merged Gubernatorial Ticket

The Associated Press

The state says a lawsuit challenging the mechanism that allowed two Alaska gubernatorial candidates to merge their campaigns would derail the November election and potentially disenfranchise voters if it succeeds.

US Jets Scramble to Meet Russian Aircraft Near Alaska Airspace

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

U.S. and Canadian air forces have scrambled jets twice over the past week to intercept Russian aircraft that have buzzed the Alaskan and Canadian coastlines twice in the past week.

Landslide Destroys Restoration Projects Near Sitka

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

High rainfall this month is being blamed for a major lanslide near Sitka. The U.S. Forest Service reports that a 100-acre slide came down in the Starrigavan Valley, about ten miles from town. Although there was no structural damage in the event, hundreds of thousands of dollars of watershed restoration projects in the valley have been wiped out.

College Student Wants To Make Voting Easier For Cellphone-Using Peers

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

Alaskans 18 to 24 are the age group least likely to vote. About a third of them aren’t registered – and of those who are, fewer than half actually come out on Election Day. But a college freshman from Juneau would like to change that by making the whole process a little more convenient for those in school.

Juneau Police Officer Takes on Justice Reform

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau Police Lt. Kris Sell has been appointed by Gov. Sean Parnell to serve on the Alaska Criminal Justice Commission. Sell is the only active police officer to serve on the commission, which was created by a bill that passed the legislature earlier this year.