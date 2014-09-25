Alaska News Nightly: September 24, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Forrest Dunbar: The Millennial Who Aims to Unseat Don Young

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

Alaska Congressman Don Young is running for re-election. He is 81 and his Democratic challenger is a Yale-educated attorney, an adult of the Millennial-generation who is young enough to be the Congressman’s grandchild.

Studies Predict Peril for Alaska's Feathered Migrants

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

America’s birds are in trouble, according to two reports out earlier this month from the National Audubon Society and the Department of Interior. Both documents suggest climate change could have dire effects for many of the birds that migrate to Alaska each year.

Pilot Program Helps Bethel Farm Ship Produce to Cordova Schools

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

Meyers Farm in Bethel recently shipped about 500 pounds of vegetables to the Cordova School District. The order was made possible through a program that reimburses Alaska school districts that buy food grown in state.

Petersburg Considers Changes to Senior Sales Tax Exemption

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Senior citizens in the Southeast Alaska city of Petersburg may see significant changes to their local sales-tax exemption. Four measures on the Oct. 7th local ballot would reduce the age-based tax break.

Alaska Power & Telephone Buys Gustavus Electric Co.

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska Power and Telephone has purchased the Gustavus Electric Company. The 32-year-old homespun utility is the life’s work of Gustavus local Dick Levitt and his wife Linda.

Downtown Stores Called Upon to Keep Juneau Attractive Year-Round

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

The last cruise ship to visit the capital city pulls out of Juneau on Thursday night. As stores in the tourist district pack up and shut down for the fall and winter season, the Juneau Economic Development Council wants to make sure downtown remains an inviting place to be.

Rethinking The Asphalt Parking Spot

Ashley Snyder, APRN – Anchorage

Imagine a parking spot. Typically a slab of asphalt waiting for the next vehicle to roll on by. Now imagine that spot transformed into a green oasis among the urban jungle for an entire day. That's what happened recently when the national event, Parking Day, came to Anchorage.