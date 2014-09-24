Alaska News Nightly: September 23, 2014
Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Murkowski Backs Sullivan in TV Spot
Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.
U.S. Senate candidate Dan Sullivan has a new campaign ad featuring the person he hopes to call a colleague: Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Tribes Advance Self-Governance Initiative with Tax Bill
Jennifer Canfield, KTOO – Juneau
A bill that will exempt tribes from taxation on social welfare programs has made its way through Congress and is awaiting the president’s signature. The bill was introduced in response to the Internal Revenue Service’s increased auditing of tribes over the last few years and is part of a national initiative to give tribes the same tax status as local and state governments.
Wasilla Disability Clinic Charged With Medicaid Fraud
Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage
The owner of a Wasilla disability clinic has been charged with Medicaid fraud.
Arctic Sea Ice Hits Minimum Extent, 6th Lowest on Record
Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks
The National Snow and Ice Data Center this week announced Arctic sea ice reached its minimum extent on September 17. It’s the sixth lowest sea ice extent since scientists began keeping records back in 1979.
Anchorage: A Climate Refuge?
Monica Gokey, KSKA – Anchorage
“Alaskans- stay in Alaska.” That was the first line of this morning’s most-emailed story in the New York Times, which looked at which U.S. cities are likely to be most hospitable in a changing climate.
Jurors Reach Mixed Verdict in Unalaska Homicide Trial
Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska
Jurors have reached a not-guilty verdict on the most serious charges against two men accused of murdering a coworker at an Unalaska fish plant in 2012.
As Students Turn 18, Some Have Real Questions for Political Candidates
Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau
As high school seniors in Juneau turn 18, some are starting to take a real interest in how the capital city is run. Last week, a Thunder Mountain High School class took a field trip to a Juneau municipal candidate forum where they posed questions to the candidates.
Art is Big Business in Southeast
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau
What are the arts worth to Southeast Alaska? A new economic study says painting, carving, theater, music and other creative pursuits generate at least $60 million a year in business.
Banned Books Week: ‘Captain Underpants’ Tops List Filled With Literary Classics
Dave Waldron, APRN – Anchorage
Sunday marked the beginning of banned books week, and Loussac Librarian Stacia McGourty says this week is a huge deal for her profession.