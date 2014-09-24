Alaska News Nightly: September 23, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio:

Murkowski Backs Sullivan in TV Spot

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

U.S. Senate candidate Dan Sullivan has a new campaign ad featuring the person he hopes to call a colleague: Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Tribes Advance Self-Governance Initiative with Tax Bill

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO – Juneau

A bill that will exempt tribes from taxation on social welfare programs has made its way through Congress and is awaiting the president’s signature. The bill was introduced in response to the Internal Revenue Service’s increased auditing of tribes over the last few years and is part of a national initiative to give tribes the same tax status as local and state governments.

Wasilla Disability Clinic Charged With Medicaid Fraud

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The owner of a Wasilla disability clinic has been charged with Medicaid fraud.

Arctic Sea Ice Hits Minimum Extent, 6th Lowest on Record

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

The National Snow and Ice Data Center this week announced Arctic sea ice reached its minimum extent on September 17. It’s the sixth lowest sea ice extent since scientists began keeping records back in 1979.

Anchorage: A Climate Refuge?

Monica Gokey, KSKA – Anchorage

“Alaskans- stay in Alaska.” That was the first line of this morning’s most-emailed story in the New York Times, which looked at which U.S. cities are likely to be most hospitable in a changing climate.

Jurors Reach Mixed Verdict in Unalaska Homicide Trial

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

Jurors have reached a not-guilty verdict on the most serious charges against two men accused of murdering a coworker at an Unalaska fish plant in 2012.

As Students Turn 18, Some Have Real Questions for Political Candidates

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

As high school seniors in Juneau turn 18, some are starting to take a real interest in how the capital city is run. Last week, a Thunder Mountain High School class took a field trip to a Juneau municipal candidate forum where they posed questions to the candidates.

Art is Big Business in Southeast

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

What are the arts worth to Southeast Alaska? A new economic study says painting, carving, theater, music and other creative pursuits generate at least $60 million a year in business.

Banned Books Week: ‘Captain Underpants’ Tops List Filled With Literary Classics

Dave Waldron, APRN – Anchorage

Sunday marked the beginning of banned books week, and Loussac Librarian Stacia McGourty says this week is a huge deal for her profession.