Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Should Alaska’s Fiscal Plan Be?

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published September 19, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKDT

The level of spending by Alaska’s state government cannot be sustained. In the coming years as reserves are spent down, what are the choices that will have to be made?  And when will they have to be made?  Early next month, there will be a public forum to try to get some clarity about the state’s fiscal future.

Download Audio

HOST: Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Cliff Groh, Chairman, Alaska Common Ground, former Special Assistant to the Alaska Commissioner of Revenue

  • Eric Wohlforth, Board President, Commonwealth North, former Chairman, Alaska Permanent Fund Board of Trustees

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 23, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by e-mailRSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend