What Should Alaska’s Fiscal Plan Be?

The level of spending by Alaska’s state government cannot be sustained. In the coming years as reserves are spent down, what are the choices that will have to be made? And when will they have to be made? Early next month, there will be a public forum to try to get some clarity about the state’s fiscal future.

HOST: Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:





Cliff Groh, Chairman, Alaska Common Ground, former Special Assistant to the Alaska Commissioner of Revenue

Chairman, Alaska Common Ground, former Special Assistant to the Alaska Commissioner of Revenue Eric Wohlforth, Board President, Commonwealth North, former Chairman, Alaska Permanent Fund Board of Trustees

Board President, Commonwealth North, former Chairman, Alaska Permanent Fund Board of Trustees Callers Statewide

