Alaska News Nightly: September 16, 2014

Sullivan Supports State Minimum Wage Boost He Once Opposed

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dan Sullivan has changed his mind and now says he supports increasing the state minimum wage.

BP Plans Alaska Layoffs

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

Monday, BP announced it will cut its workforce in the state by nearly a fifth – 200 employees and contractors will be absorbed by Hilcorp as part of a North Slope asset sale, and another 275 will be laid off.

Towing Drill Tests Emergency Mooring Buoy

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

After seven years, Unalaska’s emergency system for towing stranded vessels away from shore is finally complete. A new dedicated buoy for disabled ships got its first full-scale test during an annual drill last week.

Friday Is Deadline To Comment On EPA’s 404-C Determination

Mike Mason, KDLG – Dillingham

The EPA’s proposed restrictions on development of the Pebble Mine in the Bristol Bay region are currently open for public comment. But the deadline to comment is this Friday.

Wasilla Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves 1 Dead

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Two Wasilla police officers are on paid administrative leave after a Monday shooting that left one man dead. The names of the officers have not been released, in line with police policy.

Cheaper Turboprops Lower Some AK Jet Fares

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Cost-cutting on an Alaska Airlines railbelt route is lowering fares in statewide.

Pinks Come In Better Than Expected In Southeast

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

The summer purse seine season for pink salmon has wrapped up and the harvest is better than expected.

Cuauhtemoc Docks In Seward

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The three-masted tall ship Cuauhtemoc docked in Seward during a Monday morning downpour. The Mexican training ship was greeted by Seward city officials and by the Mexican consul in Alaska. It will be open to the public for viewing through Thursday.

Upper Valley Agriculture: Yaks at Sunny Hill Ranch

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

There is growing emphasis in Alaska on locally produced food, including meat. Some cattle are being raised in the Upper Susitna Valley but many species of cow are not adapted to the severe cold of an Alaska winter. There is another animal that is suited for the conditions, though- yaks.