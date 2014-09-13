Search Begins For New National Guard Leader

A week after firing the Alaska National Guard’s adjutant general, Gov. Sean Parnell is accepting applications for the leadership post.

Parnell requested the resignation of Major Gen. Thomas Katkus after a federal investigation concluded the Guard mishandled cases of sexual assault and found cases of fraud and ethical misconduct.

Parnell says replacing the adjutant general is a step toward changing the climate of mistrust that now exists.

“One of the biggest things, the most significant things I can do in addressing that reports is getting an adjutant general that is able to restore that trust and confidence in leadership,” says Parnell.

Applications will be vetted by a four-person team that includes two members of the governor’s office, Labor Commissioner Diane Blumer, and Arizona Adjutant General Michael McGuire. McGuire was chosen for the panel because of his experience addressing similar problems in the Arizona National Guard.

Parnell says he would like to have the position filled as soon as possible, but that the vetting process could take several months.

