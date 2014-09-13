Alaska News Nightly: September 12, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Outside Money Favors Begich, But He Assails It

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The U.S. Senate on Thursday blocked a constitutional amendment aimed at reversing Citizens United. That’s the Supreme Court decision allowing corporations, unions and associations to spend unlimited amounts on elections as long as these so-called “outside groups” don’t coordinate with campaigns. Sen. Mark Begich voted for the amendment, but so far the outside spending has tilted heavily in his favor.

Attorneys Respond to State’s Proposed Translation Plan

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

Attorneys have responded to the State of Alaska’s proposed plan to address a state Supreme Court order to improve translation of voting materials into Native languages before the November 4th Election.

Parnell Searching For New Head For Alaska National Guard

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

A week after firing the Alaska National Guard’s adjutant general, Gov. Sean Parnell is accepting applications for the leadership post.

Search Suspended For Missing Kayaker

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

The official search has been suspended for a missing kayaker on the Kenai Peninsula, pending new information.

Alaska State Troopers Want To Recruit In-State Applicants

Thea Card, KDLG – Dillingham

Alaska State Troopers are having difficulty recruiting local people to become troopers. Of those that do apply, 76 percent are from the Lower 48. However, the Troopers are dedicated to raising numbers and recruiting from within.

Veterans Explore Old Nuclear Missile Sites in Anchorage

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Veterans from across the United States gathered in Anchorage last weekend to tour two of Alaska's eight Nike Sites. The sites housed nuclear missiles in bunkers around Anchorage and Fairbanks during the Cold War.

AK: Going Green

Quinton Chandler, KBBI – Homer

In business the general rule is cut costs and raise revenue wherever possible. A company in Homer partially ignores this tenet to provide compostable and recyclable products to environmentally conscious businesses. For Loopy Lupine and its customers, the trade off is a fair one in favor of a smaller carbon footprint.

300 Villages: Kaltag

This week, we're heading to Kaltag on the Yukon River. Justin Esmailka is the first chief of the Kaltag tribe.