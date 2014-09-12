Proposition 2: To Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol

Should Alaska join the other states that have decided to decriminalize marijuana? Proponents argue that it’s already a big business here and bringing it out into the open would allow it to be taxed and provide a source of revenue. Proponents argue it’s too risky and would make our existing substance abuse problems even worse.



HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:





Taylor Bickford, political consultant, Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol

political consultant, Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol Bill Parker, initiative sponsor, former state Legislator, former Deputy Commissioner of Corrections

initiative sponsor, former state Legislator, former Deputy Commissioner of Corrections Charles Fedullo, spokesman, No on Two

spokesman, No on Two Kalie Claysmat, Executive Director, Alaska Association of Chiefs of Police

Executive Director, Alaska Association of Chiefs of Police Callers Statewide

