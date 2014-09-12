Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Proposition 2: To Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published September 12, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Should Alaska join the other states that have decided to decriminalize marijuana? Proponents argue that it’s already a big business here and bringing it out into the open would allow it to be taxed and provide a source of revenue. Proponents argue it’s too risky and would make our existing substance abuse problems even worse.

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Taylor Bickford, political consultant, Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol

  • Bill Parker, initiative sponsor, former state Legislator, former Deputy Commissioner of Corrections

  • Charles Fedullo, spokesman, No on Two

  • Kalie Claysmat, Executive Director, Alaska Association of Chiefs of Police

  • Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 16, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

