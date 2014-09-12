Proposition 2: To Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol
Should Alaska join the other states that have decided to decriminalize marijuana? Proponents argue that it’s already a big business here and bringing it out into the open would allow it to be taxed and provide a source of revenue. Proponents argue it’s too risky and would make our existing substance abuse problems even worse.
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Taylor Bickford, political consultant, Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol
- Bill Parker, initiative sponsor, former state Legislator, former Deputy Commissioner of Corrections
- Charles Fedullo, spokesman, No on Two
- Kalie Claysmat, Executive Director, Alaska Association of Chiefs of Police
- Callers Statewide
PARTICIPATE:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send e-mail to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 16, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
