Alaska News Nightly: September 11, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

Alaska Delegation Critical Of President’s ISIS Plan

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

President Obama outlined a plan Wednesday to defeat the terror group known as the Islamic State, or ISIS. He is calling for airstrikes, as well as for the U.S. to support the Iraqi military and Syrian fighters attacking ISIS on the ground.

Anchorage Courthouse Evacuated for Bomb Threat, Nothing Found

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The Anchorage Police Department responded to a bomb threat at the Nesbett Courthouse this afternoon. The courthouse was evacuated around 1 p.m. and the building was searched. They did not find anything.

Alaska National Guard Sexual Assault Victim Steps Forward

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A survivor of sexual assault in the military stepped forward Thursday at the urging of an Anchorage women's political action group. The survivor's story provides insight into the atmosphere within the Alaska National Guard that has led to the recent Office of Complex Investigations censure of the Guard's response to sexual assault cases and the firing of the head of the state's National Guard, Major General Thomas Katkus.

Sheraton Workers Continue Rallying For Contracts 6 Years Into Negotiations

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Labor organizers say they're ramping up the protest against the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Anchorage – workers have been in contentious contract negotiations with the Texas-based company since 2009.

Extra-Tropical System Makes Way Up Alaska’s Southwest Coast

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

The storm system making its way up the southwestern coast of Alaska is bringing rain and high winds.

Marijuana Coalition To Court Conservative Voters Despite GOP Opposition To Measure

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

This spring, the Alaska Republican Party came out against an initiative that would regulate marijuana like alcohol. Now, some conservatives are declaring their support for Proposition 2.

Testimony Begins In Unalaska Murder Trial

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

Testimony began Wednesday in Unalaska in the trial of two men accused of beating a coworker to death outside a bunkhouse in 2012.

Statistics Show Downward Trend In Alaska Drug Arrests

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

Arrest totals in Alaska appear to be going down. A study by the Alaska Justice Center shows that trend holds true with drug arrests specifically.

Juneau Remains Part of ‘Battle for Seattle’ Between Delta, Alaska

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Delta Air Lines ended their summer run between Juneau and Seattle on August 31. An airline official says the season went well, and Delta will be back next year.