Alaska News Nightly: September 10, 2014

Russia Builds Military Bases in Arctic

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Russia has begun building military bases in its Arctic Far East. The independent English-language newspaper Moscow Times reported this week that ships have unloaded pre-fabricated buildings to create military installations on Russia’s Wrangel Island and Cape Schmidt.

Bill Aims To Create Arctic Port on Bering Sea Coast

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

A U.S. House subcommittee today considered a bill aimed at creating a deepwater dock at Point Spencer, a narrow curlicue of land on the Bering Strait, just south of the Arctic Circle.

Tropical Storm Headed Toward Prince William Sound, Kenai Peninsula

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

A marine storm called an extra-tropical system is expected to bring rain and some wind to the coastal regions of western and Southcentral Alaska later this week.

ADEC Estimates 1,640 Gallons of Diesel Spilled by NOAA Ship

Jay Barrett, KMXT – Kodiak

An oily sheen in Women’s Bay has been traced to the NOAA research ship Rainier docked at Nyman Peninsula on the Kodiak Coast Guard base.

EPA, Flint Hills Reach Settlement Over Alleged Hazardous Waste Violations

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with Flint Hills Resources.

Transportation Grant For Alaska Railroad's Seward Dock

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The city of Seward will benefit from a $2.5 million federal grant announced on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the funds through its Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery – or TIGER – grant program.

UAA Receives Grant For FASD Prevention Work

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

As part of a national effort to curb risky drinking habits and prevent Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention awarded grants to six universities across the country – including the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Can The Tongass Support Sustainable Logging?

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

A regional committee tasked with advising the National Forest Service on how to manage logging in the Tongass began three days of meetings in Juneau Wednesday.

Juneau School District Receives Praise, Criticism For How It Handled Hazing

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Members of the public criticized how the Juneau School District handled a hazing incident in May that involved seven seniors paddling six incoming freshmen. During Tuesday’s school board meeting, they said the perceived punishment of the offenders wasn't harsh enough.

Meanwhile, a state education official commended the district for trying to change the culture of hazing.

Health Officials Confirm Alaska Mumps Case

The Associated Press

Alaska health officials have confirmed the first case of mumps in the state since 1995.

Collision With Ferry Likely Killed Whale

The Associated Press

Federal authorities believe the death of a whale near Kodiak in July was likely due to a collision with the state ferry Kennicott.

Permanent Fund Amount To Be Announced Next Week

Associated Press

Alaskans will find out the size of their Permanent Fund dividends next week.

Glenn Highway Project Aimed At Easing Eagle River Commute

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

State transportation officials have announced a new project that could improve the commute from Eagle River to Anchorage.

Ferry System Plans For New Route In Southeast

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The state ferry system is planning a new route in Southeast Alaska. It’s being done in conjunction with a new, privately run ferry.