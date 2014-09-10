Alaska News Nightly: September 9, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Board of Regents Rescinds President Gamble's Retention Bonus At His Request

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

The University of Alaska Board of Regents voted Monday to rescind President Pat Gamble's $320,000 dollar retention bonus by a 9-1 vote.

New Research Sheds Light On Late-20th Century Walrus Decline

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Pacific walrus populations in Alaska's Bering Strait and Chukchi Sea area declined by half between 1981 and 1999. New research indicates the decline may have slowed down in the years before 2000.

State Presents Election Translation Plan

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

The state of Alaska is proposing several changes in how they deliver voting information to Alaska Natives whose first language is Yup’ik or Gwich’in.

Man In Custody After Hours-Long Standoff

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A long standoff between police and an armed man in Fairbanks ended with the suspect being taken into custody alive this afternoon.

Fairbanks Schools Secured Following Unrelated Incidents

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

A handful of Fairbanks schools have been on high security alert in the last two days due to two separate incidents.

Alaska Schools At Forefront Of FASD Prevention Effort

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

Today is National FASD Awareness day. FASD, or Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, is a type of developmental disability caused by being prenatally exposed to alcohol. Alaska and some of its schools are at the forefront of understanding and preventing it.

Unalaska Could Face Fines For Wastewater Plant Delays

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

The city of Unalaska is falling behind on construction of a new wastewater treatment plant – and they could face up to $200,000 in federal fines as a result.

Thermal Imaging Cameras Donated To Villages For Use In Search And Rescue

Jenn Ruckel, KNOM – Nome

Sixteen handheld thermal imaging cameras will soon be in the hands of search-and-rescue teams in the Norton Sound region, thanks to a donation from Norton Sound Economic Development Corporation (NSEDC). Alaska State Troopers will be distributing these bi-ocular cameras to 15 member communities and Shishmaref within the next few weeks.

Yupiit Nation Members Talk Tribal Sovereignty

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Terms like tribal sovereignty, Native Rights, and co-management, are all open to interpretation. One of the most vocal groups in the Y-K Delta, Yupiit Nation, recently met to hash out their vision of future governance in the region. Members have a spectrum of views about what tribal sovereignty really means.