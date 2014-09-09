Alaska News Nightly: September 8, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Gasline Partner Takes Steps Toward Permitting, Marketing of Project

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

The partnership to build a natural gas megaproject has initiated the environmental review process.

U.S. House Passes Bill to Allow Sale of Feathery Art

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The U.S. House today passed a bill to allow Alaska Natives to sell handicrafts that include the feathers of migratory birds.

Wasilla VA Clinic Without Doctors

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The Wasilla Veterans Affairs clinic is without a doctor and now one nurse practitioner is handling the patient caseload.

Support Alliance Endorses Sullivan for Senate

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

U.S. Senate challenger Dan Sullivan has won a rare endorsement from the Alaska Support Industry Alliance. Rebecca Logan, the trade association’s general manager, says the board made the decision last week.

NPS Proposes Permanent Ban on Predator Hunting Practices in Alaska's Preserves

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

The National Park Service published a proposal in the national register Thursday that would permanently prohibit some sport hunting practices in Alaska’s ten national preserves.

Anchorage School District Questions 6th Grade Placement

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The Anchorage School District is trying to decide if 6th graders should be placed in elementary or middle schools. Currently there are some in each. District staff have been weighing the options for more than a year because it impacts future school infrastructure upgrades. They're also looking at what's best for the students academically.

Aleutian Risk Assessment Unveils Spill Prevention Plan

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

For years, shipping safety advocates have called for better protections against oil spills in the Aleutian chain. Now, the plan for a new response system is finally finished. The Aleutian Islands Risk Assessment’s draft report recommends some familiar solutions in new places – all at a cost of almost $14 million a year.

Does Vigor Still Need Local Tax, Utility Breaks?

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

As Ketchikan’s shipyard continues to grow and attract contracts, questions arose last week about whether the community should continue to offer tax and utility breaks for the property.