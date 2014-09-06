Alaska News Nightly: September 5, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download AudioTour Bus Rollover on the Parks Highway Results in One Fatality Phillip Manning, KTNA – TalkeetnaA tour bus rollover near Mile 173 of the Parks Highway has resulted in at least one fatality. Alaska State Troopers say the report of the rollover came in just after 8:00 a.m. Friday.Kiana Teacher Arrested on Missouri Child Sex Abuse Charges Matthew Smith, KNOM – NomeA Missouri man who spent the last four years teaching throughout Western Alaska has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing his adopted daughter—and is alleged to have subjected his other adopted children to “years of physical abuse and neglect.”Huge Increase For Healthcare.gov Insurance Rates In Alaska Annie Feidt, APRN – AnchorageAlaskans who buy health insurance on the Affordable Care Act marketplace will have to pay a lot more next year. The state Division of Insurance says consumers can expect an increase of more than 30% on average for coverage.Snow Falls In Near Tok Dan Bross, KUAC – FairbanksThis week’s cooling trend brought snow to the Alaska Range.Mayor Calls For Federal Review of Fairbanks Four Case Dan Bross, KUAC – FairbanksThe mayor of the city of Fairbanks is calling for federal review of long questioned murder convictions of 4 Native men. The mayor joins numerous leaders and groups pressing for review of the Fairbanks Four case.Reaction to Alaska Voting Rights RulingDaysha Eaton, KYUK – BethelPlaintiffs in a voting rights lawsuit are reacting to news that a Federal Court Judge has ruled in their favor. Wednesday a judge ruled that the State of Alaska violated the Voting Rights Act by failing to provide translations into Native languages.Foundation Swoops in to Save Sacred Alaskan Artifacts at Auction Lisa Phu, KTOO – JuneauAs early as the 1700s, European visitors and explorers in Alaska wrongly took objects that were sacred and important to the indigenous people. Several of these items were set to be auctioned off in Paris last December, despite protest from tribal groups. It was a done deal, until an anonymous buyer stepped in.AK: Military TrainingMonica Gokey, KSKA – AnchorageIn a forested area outside of Fairbanks, the U.S. Army operates a remote facility where military servicemen and women train in a cold, mountainous environment. It’s called the Northern Warfare Training Center. And in August, they hosted an elite unit of Army Rangers.300 Villages: Edna BayThis week we're heading to Edna Bay, a tiny community on its own large island near Prince of Wales Island. Myla Poelstra is the treasurer for Edna Bay.