Alaska’s Top Secret Cold War History

Those stories grandpa told of being a secret government spy after the Second World War may be true. Secret documents now made public reveal that Alaskan bush pilots and other civilians were recruited by intelligence agencies to be spies in the event of a Russian invasion. We’ll hear more about Alaska’s secret Cold War history on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:





Katie Ringsmuth, History Curator, Anchorage Museum

History Curator, Anchorage Museum Aaron Leggett, Special Exhibits Curator, Anchorage Museum

Special Exhibits Curator, Anchorage Museum Callers Statewide

