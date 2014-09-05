Alaska News Nightly: September 4, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

General Katkus Resigns As Report Details Guard’s Failure In Addressing Sexual Assault

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

An investigation released today details a long list of failures in how the Alaska National Guard handles reports of sexual assault and other matters. In response to the findings, Governor Sean Parnell asked for the resignation of National Guard Major General Thomas Katkus, effective immediately.

Dems Ask Maryland to Investigate Sullivan Tax Breaks

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Maryland tax authorities said this week they’ll investigate whether Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dan Sullivan improperly benefitted from tax breaks intended for Maryland residents for a house he owned in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Seward Coal Dumping Case Referred Back To Lower Court

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court decision in a Clean Water Act case. According to attorneys for the Sierra Club, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, meeting in Anchorage in August, has ruled that Aurora Energy Services and the Alaska Railroad Corporation are in violation of the Act by dumping coal from their Seward Coal Export Facility into Resurrection Bay.

Archaeological Dig Near Quinhagak Provides a Look Into Ancient Yup’ik Culture

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

At the site of an ancient village near Quinhagak, archaeologists race against erosion to uncover Yup’ik artifacts. What they find not only provides a look into the daily lives of Yup’ik ancestors, but also sheds light on a brutal period in the region’s history.

YWCA aims to close gender pay gap by 2025

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Women in Alaska earn significantly less than men, and the YWCA is setting out to change that. Their new initiative aims to close the wage gap by 2025. One of the solutions may be simple – encourage more women to join the trades.

California Company Exploring Port MacKenzie’s LNG Possibilities

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A California energy company is exploring establishing a liquified natural gas plant at Port MacKenzie to supply gas to interior Alaska and the Railbelt. WesPac representatives outlined the plan to the Matanuska Susitna Borough Assembly last week.

Interior Earthquake Monitor Ramps Up

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Seismologists are ramping up efforts to monitor the region where a major Interior earthquake occurred. The area was already targeted for research.

LKSD Moves Forward On Student-Based Health Center

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

The Lower Kuskokwim School District is moving forward on a school-based health center for students in Bethel.