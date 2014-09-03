Alaska News Nightly: September 2, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Walker, Mallott Form Unity Ticket To Oppose Parnell

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The Bill Walker and Byron Mallott campaigns have joined forces to try to defeat Governor Sean Parnell in November. They're calling their combined campaign the Alaska First Unity ticket. The pair announced their decision at a packed press conference today in Anchorage.

Begich Campaigns Removes Controversial ‘Crime Scene’ Ad

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The campaign of Sen. Mark Begich has taken down a controversial TV ad entitled “crime scene” that began airing Friday. The ad featured a retired Anchorage police officer who says Republican Senate candidate Dan Sullivan let sex offenders off with light sentences.

UA President Pat Gamble Asks Regents To Review Retention Incentive

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

University of Alaska President Pat Gamble has requested the Board of Regents review a $320,000 dollar retention incentive the board approved for him in June.

Southeast ‘Trashwood’ Finds New Markets

Elizabeth Jenkins, KFSK – Petersburg

Southeast residents will be able to buy locally milled lumber in the future—as small scale timber sales begin on Mitkof Island. The trees are mostly from young growth stands, comprised of what some would call “trash wood.”

Brown Bear Hunting Suspended In Kenai National Wildlife Refuge

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

Last month, the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge announced it was thinking about temporarily suspending brown bear sport hunting on the Refuge until late next spring. This week, they held two public meetings to see how people felt about the proposal and on Friday, they made their decision.

Former UAA Athletic Director Steve Cobb Passes Away

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

Former University of Alaska Anchorage athletic director Steve Cobb, age 55, passed away Monday night in Florida. The cause of death is unknown.

British Adventurer Begins 6,000 Mile Bike Ride Across North America

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

A British adventurer is making her way around the world in human-powered craft. She’s rowing, kayaking, and biking from London to London. She arrived in Homer two weeks ago after kayaking up the Aleutian Chain. Over the weekend, she started the next phase of her journey – a 6,000-mile bike ride from Alaska to the East Coast.

Upper Valley Agriculture: Bare Hands Farm

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

The average farmer in the U.S. is nearly 60-years-old. Three young and idealistic Alaskans are defying that trend with a new farm near Talkeetna. Bare Hands organic Farm is only one acre, but its owners have big plans.