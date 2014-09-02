I am a Wildlife Whisperer

About 30 miles outside of Haines, Alaska, Steve Kroschel spends his days taking care of his wolverines, a wolf, a brown bear, moose, and other creatures. With help from his son and friends, Steve has built his sanctuary as a place where others can learn how to live simply and naturally.

More info at: www.kroschelfilms.com

Video by Slavik Boyechko and Travis Gilmour

Music by Starship Amazing

For more music visit:

starshipamazing.com

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios.

The weekly videos will capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these videos will present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.