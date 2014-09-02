Alaska News Nightly: September 1, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio

Mallott, Walker Talk of Joining Forces



Steve Heimel, APRN - Anchorage

The deadline for making candidacy changes for the November general election ballot is tomorrow and talks have reportedly been going between Democrat Gubernatorial nominee Byron Mallott and independent candidate Bill Walker about a possible unity ticket. Just how that would be done and what would become of running mates Craig Fleener and Hollis French remains to be seen. The Mallott campaign said the media can expect some sort of availability Tuesday.

Change Coming to Lower Kuskokwim School District



Daysha Eaton, KYUK - Bethel

Students returned to classes recently across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Lower Kuskokwim School District Superintendent Jacob Jensen says change is on the horizon for the district with the largest number of rural students in the state.

Freedom Summer Marks 50th Anniversary

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Freedom Summer, when civil rights activists from across the United States joined together to register black voters in the Deep South. It was a summer marred by violence and filled with hope for much of the country. But in Alaska,things were different.

Forecasters Keeping Eye Out for an El Nino



Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Weather forecasters have their eye out for an El Nino this fall and winter. The equatorial Pacific Ocean warming has been observed in its early stages this summer. National Weather Service Alaska region climate science and services manager Rick Thoman is tracking conditions that signal El Nino.

Complaints Filed Against Statewide Public Officials

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI - Homer

Three Kenai Peninsula residents have filed complaints with the Alaska Public Offices Commission against statewide public officials for failure to disclose gifts.

Heat Pumps Tap Ocean’s Thermal Energy

Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka



Using seawater to heat large buildings in Alaska is no longer a pipe dream.

Andy Baker, an engineer with YourCleanEnergy LLC, helped design an ocean-sourced heat pump system for the Alaska Sealife Center in Seward which will pay back the community’s investment in less than nine years -- just in fuel savings. Baker spoke to the Sitka Chamber of Commerce this week about practical applications for a technology that has quickly moved from theory into reality.

Ketchikan Welcomes New US Citizens

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

Eighteen Ketchikan residents became U.S. citizens a few days ago. The ceremony took place in the courtroom of Ketchikan’s historic downtown federal building.