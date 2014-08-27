Alaska News Nightly: August 26, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Attorney: Yup'ik Fishermen Wrongfully Convicted

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

Attorneys argued before the Alaska Court of Appeals in downtown Anchorage today about whether Yup’ik fishermen, who fished for Chinook or king Salmon during a closure on the Kuskokwim River in 2012, were wrongfully convicted.

Ad Knocks Begich's Stance On Women, Noting Staff Pay

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

An ad running against Sen. Mark Begich attacks him on his support for women – exactly where he proclaims his strength. The ad, by Crossroads GPS, says he favors men when it comes to setting salaries for his Senate staff.

More Than A Win, Constitution Party Candidates Want Ballot Access

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

Alaskans will have one more option in the governor's race: The Division of Elections will allow Constitution Party candidate J.R. Myers to appear on the ballot.

Alaska Seeks Continued Involvement In BC Mine Review

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

The state of Alaska is requesting to be involved with Canadian approval of a proposed copper and gold mine across the border in British Columbia. State commissioners of three departments submitted comments on Seabridge Gold’s Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell or KSM mine this month.

Five Conservation Groups File Suit To Stop POW Timber Project

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Five more conservation groups filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Tuesday in hopes of stopping the Big Thorne timber project on Prince of Wales Island.

Tlingit-Haida and State Sign On to Improve Relations

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska and the State of Alaska signed a Memorandum of Agreement on Monday signifying a new level of communication and cooperation.

'Never Alone': Using Video Games For Cultural Learning

Heather Bryant, KTOO – Juneau

Until recently, no videogames on the market have told the story of an indigenous people from their perspective. But a group of Alaska Natives have partnered with a game developer to change that. The project is called Never Alone.

State Fair Pumpkin King Misses Record By 3 Pounds

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The winning giant pumpkin was weighed in at the Alaska State Fair today in Palmer.