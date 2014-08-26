Alaska News Nightly: August 25, 2014

Download Audio:

Scientists Check Up On Nuclear Site Rattled By Summer Quake

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

to search for damage from a massive earthquake.

Experimental Rocket Explodes After Launch In Kodiak

Jay Barrett, KMXT – Kodiak

The Narrow Cape area beyond the Kodiak Launch Complex will remain closed to the public until further notice after this morning’s rocket explosion, according to an announcement from the Alaska Aerospace Corporation.

Female Inmate Found Dead In Cell

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A female inmate died this morning at the Mat Su Pre-Trial Facility in Palmer; 37-year-old Tischa Rochdi was found unresponsive in her cell around 6:30 this morning.

4 Injured in Brooks Range Plane Crash

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A pilot and passengers were were hurt in a plane crash in the Brooks Range on Sunday. National Transportation Safety Board Alaska Region chief Clint Johnson says the single engine Navion, operated by Kirst Aviation of Fairbanks went down in Atigun Pass, near mile 244 of the Dalton Highway.

Dems' Gubernatorial Nominee Makes A Campaign Stop in Juneau

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

About 60 people attended a rainy campaign rally on the steps of the Capitol building for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Byron Mallott on Sunday.

Nees To Run As A Write-In Candidate For State House

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

In June, the Division of Elections rejected David Nees' candidacy because his filing papers weren't notarized. Now, the Anchorage Republican plans to run for State House anyway, even if it means a write-in campaign that could pit him against another member of his party.

Emergency Housing Ministry Looks to Grow In Unalaska

Annie Ropiek, KUCB – Unalaska

Unalaska attracts thousands of transient workers every year, lured by the promise of a steady paycheck. But marine industry jobs can fall through — leaving people stuck with no shelter and no money to fly home.

Muskox Killed in Wales While Attacking Dog

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

Nome has been experiencing a summer of “urban muskox,” where the uniquely shaggy arctic mammals have made their home close to town, threatening dogs—and, occasionally, people. Now the same thing has happened more than 100 miles west of Nome, in the community of Wales.

New Cookbook Highlights Traditional Foods In the Aleutians/Pribilofs

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska