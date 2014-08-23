Alaska News Nightly: August 22, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska Seafood Industry Asks for Retaliatory Ban on Russian Imports

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

It’s been two weeks since Russia banned imports of American food products into its country. Now, Alaska’s seafood industry is asking the U.S. government to strike back.

Commerce Sec. Pritzker Visits Alaska - Talks Salmon, Infrastructure

Steve Heimel, APRN – Anchorage

Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker has spent the week in Alaska talking with staffers in the various federal agencies she's in charge of, for instance the Census and the Bureau of Standards, and some more significant ones, like the Economic Development Administration and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But Pritzker's influence in the Obaama cabinet goes beyond those agencies.

Mat-Su Borough To Ask Feds For Ferry Debt Forgiveness

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The Matanuska Susitna Borough is appealing to top U.S. officials to resolve the Borough's $12 million ferry debt.

Walker Wins Primary... For Libertarian Senate Nomination

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

Walker had been a registered Republican until this spring. He hasn’t campaigned or raised any money. He hasn’t even joined the Alaska Libertarian Party Facebook page. So, when Walker got 2,600 votes – more than Fish and Kohlhaas combined – it was not expected.

ENSTAR Strike Finishes Second Week, No End in Sight

Anne Hilleman, KSKA – Anchorage

The ENSTAR strike has lasted two weeks, and there’s no end in sight. Local workers are picketing in front of ENSTAR offices around Anchorage and in Homer. They’re having a dispute with the management over retirement benefits for both present and future workers.

Fairbanks City Hall Renamed for Pat Cole

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Fairbanks City Hall now bears the name of a former employee who died after four decades of local government service.

300 Villages: Chitna

This week we’re heading to Chitna, a town of about 125 people on the Copper River. Judy Block is the administrator of the Chitna Traditional Indian Village Council.

AK: Juneau Entrepreneurs Bring Basil To The Masses

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Its prime time for gardens in Alaska and there are plenty of plants and veggies that thrive this far north. Basil, though, is not one of them - it needs more heat and sun - two things that are especially hard to find in the Southeast rainforest of Juneau. But two local guys have figured out a unique way to bring basil to the masses.