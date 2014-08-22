Alaska News Nightly: August 21, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska Serial Killer Robert Hansen Dies at 75

Associated Press

Convicted Alaska serial killer Robert Hansen, who hunted down women in the Alaska wilderness in the 1970s as Anchorage boomed with construction of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline, died Thursday.

Anchorage Attorney Hired In Cases Against Bethel Police

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

Interim Bethel city manager Greg Moyer confirms the city has hired Anchorage law firm Ingaldson, Maassen & Fitzgerald to represent the city in cases involving allegations of police brutality and an officer-involved shooting.

Yukon River Kings Meet Escapement Goal, But Not Yet In The Clear

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Yukon River king salmon continue to show symptoms indicative of low production. Unprecedented fishing restrictions in Alaska this summer allowed over 64 thousand kings to cross the border into Canada.

$1M Ad Buy Targets Begich for Absenteeism

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Anchorage

Americans for Prosperity announced today it has paid more than $1 million to run a TV ad attacking incumbent Mark Begich for missing votes in the U.S. Senate. The ad features Steve Perrins, a reality TV personality and owner of Rainy Pass Lodge.

Mat-Su Stares Down Deadline to Repay $12M For Failed Ferry System

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The Matanuska Susitna Borough has until September 5th to repay more than $12 million in federal grants related to the ferryboat "Sustina."

A 25-year Look at the Anchorage Youth Court

Anne Hilleman, KSKA – Anchorage

The Anchorage Youth Court is celebrating it's 25th Anniversary. The organization has shrunk over the years. The court now hears about a third of the cases it did a decade ago. But it's goal is the same -- to give young people a second chance.

Touring By Tesla: From The Mexico Border to Fairbanks

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

Guy Hall is an electric car evangelist. He drove from the California-Mexico border to Fairbanks in a Tesla Model S, and stopped by KTOO in Juneau to let a reporter take his wheels for a spin.

Tlingit Expert, Linguist and Writer Dies at 91

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Richard Dauenhauer, who passed away on Tuesday, is known for many things, including poetry, translation and teaching.

Ice Bucket Challenge Splashes Into Petersburg

Elizabeth Jenkins, KFSK – Petersburg

If you’ve spent any time on social media this summer, you’ve probably come across the Ice Bucket Challenge. It’s a fundraising effort for ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. Now, the viral sensation is popping up in communities around Alaska. KFSK's Elizabeth Jenkins has this story in Petersburg where the term “ice bucket” is taken very literally.