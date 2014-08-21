Alaska News Nightly: August 20, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Begich Says 'Bring It On'

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Anchorage

Now that former DNR Commissioner Dan Sullivan has won the Republican Primary, U.S. Sen. Mark Begich knows who he’ll face in November. As APRN’s Liz Ruskin reports, he’s staking out his positions, with an emphasis on his record and abortion rights.

Oil Tax Referendum Opponents Declare Victory

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

A referendum to repeal Gov. Sean Parnell's signature oil tax law is trailing by nearly 7,000 votes, and its opponents are now declaring victory.

Oil Vote Goes Down In State Record Books as the Most Expensive Issue Race

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

The referendum was the most expensive issue race over a ballot measure in the state history, with the oil industry putting in more than $10 million to defeat the measure. Referendum sponsors spent a fraction of that amount, with a little over half a million raised.

Report: Alaskans Aren't All That Healthy

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – Anchorage

According to the recently released “Healthy Alaskans 2020,” an assessment and strategic plan issued every decade, Alaskans aren’t all that healthy. A 15-page overview of Alaskans’ health status as of 2012 shows Alaskans are not doing as well as people in the U.S. overall in every category.

A Susitna Valley Farm Sells Its Produce Close to Home

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Most food Alaskans consume comes from Outside. There are quite a few producers who grow and sell locally, however. Last week, KTNA's Phillip Manning visited one farm that has been operating in the Upper Susitna Valley for the last thirty years.

Yup'ik Voters Give Ballot Translation Mixed Reviews

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

Alaska Native voters in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region of Western Alaska give the Yup’ik language primary ballot translations mixed reviews. All eight of the Yup’ik voters that KYUK talked with said they needed help understanding what they were voting on.

Indian Village Totem Poles Come Down in Juneau

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

The two totem poles that stood for 36 years in Juneau’s old Indian Village have been hauled off.

Peninsula Women Swim Across Kachemak Bay

Quinton Chandler, KBBI – Homer

Early this past Sunday morning three Homer women joined the short list of athletes to successfully swim across Kachemak Bay.