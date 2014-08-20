Alaska News Nightly: August 19, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Modeling Indicates Fairbanks LNG Project is a Go

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state is a step closer to proving its North Slope to Fairbanks natural gas trucking project can work. The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority lead Interior Energy Project is aimed at providing gas at about half the cost of heating oil, and officials say they’re honing in on the target.

Federal Requirements Burden Small Medical Practices In Alaska

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

EHR, ICD-10 and PQRS may sound like alphabet soup to you. But most doctors around the country know exactly what those acronyms stand for. They are programs championed by the federal government to improve quality and bring medicine into the electronic age. But in Alaska, where small medical practices are the norm, the new requirements can be a heavy burden.

Steady Voter Turnout Reported In Primary

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

Elections workers are reporting a steady turnout for today's primary. Nearly 10,000 voters cast their ballots early, compared to 5,000 voters in the 2010 primary. Drawing people to the polls are two major races – a referendum that would repeal a tax break on oil production and a three-way contest for the Republican Party's U.S. Senate nomination. Polls are open until 8p.m., and returns will be coming in shortly after.

Troopers Arrest, Charge Teen With Arson For Delta-Area Fires

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska State Troopers have arrested a 16-year-old male and charged him with arson for setting a house in Delta Junction on fire last weekend and for the May 15th fire that destroyed the Clearwater Lodge.

Air Force Cleans Up Cold War-Era Radio Site In Southeast

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

A large soil clean-up project at a former Cold War mountaintop radio site near Petersburg is underway this summer. A contractor for the U.S. Air Force is removing soil contaminated by fuel and building debris left at the site after it’s decommissioning almost three decades ago.

King Salmon Trolling Ends On Slow Note

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

After an unprecedented two extensions, the summer king salmon season for trollers in Southeast is over.

Observations of Kachemak Cranes Paints Detailed Picture

Quinton Chandler, KBBI – Homer

Volunteers with the Kachemak Crane Watch have kept an eye out for Sand Hill Crane adults and colts all summer. The season isn’t over yet, but the information collected so far has given the group a decent picture of the cranes’ progress.

Bluegrass Camp For Kids Goes Busking

Elizabeth Jenkins, KFSK – Petersburg

Kids hit the streets of Petersburg recently to showcase their music skills and raise money for Bluegrass Camp. It’s a program that runs throughout the United States, taught by a group of traveling folk musicians.