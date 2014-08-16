Alaska News Nightly: August 15, 2014

Individual news stories are posted under APRN News . You can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.

US Arctic Rep Visits, Tours Alaska

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The United States Special Representative for the Arctic is visiting Alaska. Retired Coast guard Admiral Robert Papp is charged with managing the country’s entire arctic portfolio.

Regulators Issue Trespass Notices for Kuskokwim Vessels

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

State regulators are issuing dozens of trespass notices for old vessels sitting in the Kuskokwim River. Some of the barges and boats pose navigational and safety hazards, while others are just tied up on state land without a permit. Officials say it’s the first step toward getting owners to take responsibility for vessels that are causing problems.

Joe Miller Says He'll Back One of His GOP Rivals If He Loses the Primary

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Anchorage

The Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate said in a debate Thursday they’ll support whoever wins the GOP nomination. The big question was about Joe Miller, who had previously refused to say whether he’d run as a write-in or on a third-party ticket if he loses the Republican Primary on Aug. 19. Now, Miller says he’ll back either Dan Sullivan or Mead Treadwell to help unseat the Democratic incumbent.

House District 3 Primary: Mostly Agreement - And A Few Key Differences

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Redistricting has thrown two incumbent North Pole Republican lawmakers into a new district, and created one of the more unusual political matchups in this year’s primary: District 1 Representative Tammie Wilson versus District 2 incumbent, Doug Isaacson, for the new District 3 seat.

New Sealaska CEO Plans Big Investments in Southeast

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

New Sealaska CEO Anthony Mallott says part of the Juneau-based regional Native corporation’s strategy for reversing recent losses will be to do business closer to home.

AK: A Kinder, Gentler Militia? Alaska's Militia Rebrands Itself

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

In 2011, members of the Alaska Peacemakers Militia were arrested for conspiracy to commit murder. The trial of their leader, Schaeffer Cox, continually made headlines in the years that followed, most of them bad. Now, other militia groups in the state are trying to show a different side to the movement.

300 Villages: Healy

This week we’re headed to Healy, a small community on the fringes of Denali National Park. Clay Walker is mayor of the Denali Borough.