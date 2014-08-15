Alaska News Nightly: August 14, 2014

Individual news stories are posted under APRN News . You can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.

Sullivan Continues to Lead Fundraising Battle

Liz Ruskin, ARPN-Washington, DC

In the U.S. Senate race, Dan Sullivan’s financial advantage over other Republican contenders continues to grow. Sullivan has raised more than $4 million, most of it from outside of Alaska.

Marine Highway Contract Rejected

Casey Kelly, KTOO-Juneau

The licensed captains and officers who navigate Alaska Marine Highway System vessels have rejected a tentative contract agreement with the state.

AK Firefighters Battling California Fires

Emily Schwing, KUAC-Fairbanks

More than 300 firefighters from across are Alaska are in California battling wildfires for at least the next two weeks. Most of them travelled from Interior Alaska villages for the Alaska Fire Service and the Alaska Division of Forestry.

Democrats Dueling for Lt. Gov. Nomination

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN-Juneau

On Tuesday, voters will decide which Republican candidate will face off against Mark Begich in a closely watched Senate primary. But while it's gotten less attention, there's also a contested statewide race on the Democratic ballot for the office of lieutenant governor.

State Has No Plans, Funds to Replace Steel Float in Gustavus

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

The million dollar steel float in the Southeast community of Gustavus was less than two years old when a storm ripped it from its piling in January. Seven months later, the state still doesn’t know what caused the failure and doesn’t have funds to replace it.

Alaska Kayaker Still Missing in Costa Rica

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA-Anchorage

Almost two weeks ago, 27-year-old Alaskan Cody Dial was reported missing on a kayak trip in Costa Rica. Dial is the son of Roman Dial, a well-known outdoorsman and Alaska Pacific University wilderness program instructor. In a call from Costa Rica Wednesday, the elder Dial says the search for his son has turned up nothing so far, and that requests for help from the U.S. by the Costa Rican government have so far not been answered.

Three Army Units Deactivated at JBER

Monica Gokey, KSKA – Anchorage

Three Army units were inactivated this afternoon at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The move is a result of changing priorities and fiscal belt-tightening at the federal level.

Writer Hitching to Point Barrow



Phillip Manning, KTNA-Talkeetna

At KTNA radio in Talkeetna, the staff often has people contact it asking for help finding a ride. Normally, it's someone needing to get to town for an appointment or looking for a ride to the airport. On Wednesday, a very different kind of ride-seeker walked through the doors.