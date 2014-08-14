Alaska News Nightly: August 13, 2014

Individual news stories are posted under APRN News . You can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.

Sen. Begich Courts Votes in Rural Alaska Joaqlin Estus, KUAC – Anchorage Sen. Mark Begich last week visited the three lower Yukon River villages of Marshall, Alakanak, and Emmonak. He heard from dozens of people about infrastructure needs, and issues such as the importance of subsistence and the need for local law enforcement. APRN Hosts Statewide Debate with GOP Candidates, Sullivan Declines to Participate Associated Press With the primary election less than a week away, two of the prominent Republican U.S. Senate candidates will appear in a statewide debate tonight on public broadcasting. The third, the presumptive front-runner Dan Sullivan, told the Associated Press he plans to be knocking on doors in the Anchorage and Eagle River areas.

FAA Advises Pilots on GPS Problems as Air Force Training Jams Signals

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Air Force is jamming Global Positioning System signals periodically around military airfields in Alaska during Red Flag training exercises now under way in and around Eielson Air Force Base. Officials say the GPS interference testing could affect other devices that rely on GPS.

Bethel Residents Press City Council on Police Brutality Allegations

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Bethel citizens called for action from the City Council regarding allegations of police brutality at their regular meeting Tuesday evening. The city says they are investigating and officials are keeping the details under wrap as they are evidently facing litigation.

New Student Fee to Help Cover UAF Budget Shortfall for Facility Upgrade

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

In June, Gov. Sean Parnell signed Senate Bill 218 into law, paving the way for a $245 million dollar renovation and upgrade to the power plant at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. But the project is funded in part by revenue bonds that have to be paid back to the state. According to a memorandum sent last week by University of Alaska System President Pat Gamble, the Board of Regents plans to implement a student fee to cover costs associated with the project.

Juneau School District Brings In Attorney to Investigate Hazing Allegations

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

The Juneau School District is conducting an independent third party investigation into an alleged hazing incident that took place two days after school ended in May.

Cordova Hiker Mauled By Brown Bear

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers say a 57-year-old woman drove herself to a hospital after she was mauled by a brown bear.

A Big Comeback for Kotzebue's Commercial Fishery

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

Kotzebue is in the midst of one of its best commercial chum seasons ever. That’s due to an exceptionally strong run size. Dockside economics are playing a role, as well.

Stream Restoration On Kuiu Island Nears Completion

Elizabeth Jenkins, KFSK – St. Petersburg

On a remote corner of the Tongass National Forest, a 6-year-long stream restoration project is wrapping up. The cost: an estimated 1.2 million dollars, funded largely from grants obtained by the Nature Conservancy. The project is intended to restore salmon streams damaged over 40 years ago on Kuiu (CUE-U) Island.