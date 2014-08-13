Alaska News Nightly: August 12, 2014

Individual news stories are posted under APRN News . You can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.

Oil Tax Referendum Spurs a Neighborly Sign War

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

On top of being the most expensive ballot measure in state history, next week's referendum on oil taxes may also be one of the most contentious. The polling shows a tight race, with the state's voters almost equally divided on the question. But what do you do when you're close to the opposition?

Ad Claims Treadwell's Company Erodes Privacy

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Anchorage

A new political ad is homing in on the technology companies U.S. Senate candidate Mead Treadwell founded, saying they’re helping the government erode privacy. Treadwell calls the claims absurd.

Bethel Tribal Leaders Speak Out on Police Brutality Allegations

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

Bethel's tribe, ONC, wants people to come forth regarding allegations of city police mistreating Native people. In addition, the Association of Village Council Presidents released a letter that they sent to Bethel mayor, Joe Klejka about the matter.

Tribal Groups Disagree on B.C. Mine Projects

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Some Alaska tribal organizations say last week’s (Aug. 4th’s) dam break at a British Columbia mine shows what could happen closer to home. The groups say similar dams planned for several near-border mines could damage or destroy fish runs in both countries.

ANTHC Program To Monitor Toxicity in Subsistence Foods

Anna Rose MacArthur, KNOM – Nome

For the first time in the U.S., a technology traditionally used on humans is testing possible widespread threats to food security. The technology is filter paper, and it is used to collect blood samples. Throughout the Bering Strait region, the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium is distributing the paper to subsistence hunters to collect blood specimens from subsistence mammals.

Body of Wilderness Classic Racer Recovered From Tana River

Tony Gorman, KCHU – Valdez

A long time competitor in one of Alaska’s most rugged backcountry races has died. Rob Kehrer (kare-er) was found dead while competing in the Alaska Mountain Wilderness Classic over the weekend in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

Court Orders A Second Look At Controversial Fisheries Observer Program

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

A U.S. District Court judge has ruled that a newly-implemented fisheries observer program in the Gulf of Alaska may have become unreliable, and is sending federal managers back to the drawing board to fix it.