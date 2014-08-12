Alaska News Nightly: August 11, 2014

Individual news stories are posted under APRN News . You can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.

Mayor Vetoes Labor Compromise

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan struck down the substitute for Anchorage Ordinance 37 on Monday afternoon.

Russia’s Import Ban Hits Alaskan Seafood Industry

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

Alaska's seafood industry is getting caught in the middle of a power struggle between Russia and western nations.

Bethel Investigating Police Brutality Charge

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

A woman from Arizona who works as a professor doing seasonal research in the Y-K Delta says she witnessed an arrest of a citizen by a Bethel Police Officer and she alleges police brutality. City leaders say they're investigating.

Feds Issue Report on 2013 Dillingham Crash

The Associated Press

Federal investigators have concluded two Anchorage commercial pilots failed to maintain minimal clearance while circling the Dillingham airport before they died in a 2013 crash. A National Transportation Safety Board report out Monday also faults the air traffic controller who issued ambiguous instructions and didn't notice the plane's descent to a dangerous altitude.

Village Fire Crews Heading to Lower 48 to Fight Fires

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska village-based firefighting crews are heading south to fight blazes in the Lower 48. Alaska Division of Forestry spokesman Sam Harrel is tracking the deployments, which began over the weekend with crews from the communities of Delta Junction, Kaltag, Fort Yukon, Venetie, Koyukuk and Galena.

Ft. Wainwright Closes Area East of Eielson for Training

The Associated Press

Fort Wainwright officials have closed the Yukon Training Area east of Eielson Air Force Base to public use through Aug. 23. Military-training exercises will be ongoing there until the 23rd.

Alaska Exceeds Canadian Chinook Escapement Goal, Decline Remains a Mystery

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Yukon River Chinook salmon run is nearly complete according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. It is the first time in roughly eight years that escapement goals lined out in a treaty between Alaska and Canada have been met.

Search for Missing Fisherman Called Off

Phillip Manning, KTNA - Talkeetna

The search for a missing fisherman around Willow Creek was called off on Saturday. Jerry Warner of Missouri was last seen on August 3rd walking upstream from an RV campground for a solo fishing trip. The Alaska State Troopers describe Warner as an experienced outdoorsman, but say that he did not have survival gear or a cell phone with him when he was last seen.

Troopers Find Body of Missing Bethel Man

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

Alaska State Troopers found the body of Nick Cooke near Tuntaltuliak Friday. They received a report from the tribal police officer from Tuntutuliak that a body had been located on the bank of the Kuskokwim River just south of the Kialik River.

Six-Day Marathon: Chugging Along Indoors

Monica Gokey, KSKA – Anchorage

August is a popular time for hitting the trails around Anchorage. But for an elite group of ultrarunners, this week is all about taking their sport indoors. Nearly 50 people from all over the world are chugging away in the Alaska Dome, trying to log as many miles as they can in six days.

Johnson, Stoltze Square Off in Valley Senate Race

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Former state representative Bill Stoltze is eyeing a new state senate seat. The District F seat will include the Eastern Anchorage suburbs of Peters Creek and Chugiak, as well as the greater Palmer area and outlying communities to the North. But current Palmer mayor DeLena Johnson has thrown her hat into the ring and now the two Republican candidates will face off in the upcoming August 19 primary.