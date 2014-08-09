Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 8, 2014

Individual news stories are posted under APRN News . You can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.

Project Chariot: A Nuclear Legacy in Point Hope

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

During the Cold War, the U.S. Atomic Energy Agency made plans to detonate nuclear bombs a few dozen miles from Point Hope. The idea was to make an Arctic deep draft port by harnessing war-time technology for civil engineering projects with strategic value. Strong opposition from Point Hope halted those plans, but not before secretive experiments were conducted. This summer, state and federal agencies are cleaning out what they hope are the last remnants from Project Chariot’s legacy. Residents of Point Hope say they still feel left out of the conversation about what happens on their land.

With Capitol Renovations on Schedule, Contractors Get More Work

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska Legislative Council approved an additional $650,000 to its $5.8 million Capitol building renovation contract Thursday. Demolition of the north wall of the west wing of the Capitol will proceed this fall, instead of in 2015. The updated contract won’t change the overall scope of the renovations in Juneau.

Early Tests Show B.C. Tailings Spillwater Is 'Safe'

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

British Columbia’s Environment Ministry says water that poured out of a massive mine-tailings pond earlier this week appears to be safe. But local emergency officials continue to warn area residents against drinking, bathing or swimming in affected water.

Westward Plant Workers Face Air Pollution Charges

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

The U.S. Attorney's Office has filed charges against two people as part of an ongoing investigation into air pollution at the Westward Seafoods plant in Unalaska. Two former Westward employees are accused of sidestepping pollution controls -- and violating the Clean Air Act.

New Geotags May Shed Light on Auklet Migrations

Annie Ropiek, KUCB – Unalaska

Every summer, thousands of tiny auklets flock to the Aleutian Islands to nest. But scientists don’t know where the seabirds go in the winter. That’s about to change, thanks to a group of researchers who’ve just returned from Buldir Island, east of Attu, and Gareloi, near Adak. They’ve been camped on the uninhabited islands since late May, outfitting crested and parakeet auklets with tracking tags for the first time.

Fairbanks Fimmaker Rolls Out Plans For Yup'ik Themed Movie

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

A Fairbanks resident has a movie in the works featuring Alaska Native characters. She's looking to cast Yup'ik, or Alaska Native people.

Farming Off the Grid

Elizabeth Jenkins, APRN correspondent – Anchorage

It’s peak season for farmer’s markets across the country right now. Food is typically grown in a rural setting. But one Southeast Alaskan couple is taking that to the extreme. They live in a completely off-the-grid location in a place without cell phone coverage or roads. And they have to be inventive to get the produce to market.

300 Villages: Port Lions

APRN – Anchorage

This week we're heading to Port Lions, on the northern tip of Kodiak Island. Kathryn Adkins is a lodge owner and city clerk in Port Lions.