Lieutenant Governor Primary Election

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published August 8, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKDT

He’s been a prosecutor and a state Senator, and now Hollis French is running for Lieutenant Governor. His opponent, Bob Williams, is campaigning on the issue of education. French on justice and taxation issues. And what else?

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Hollis French, candidate

  • Callers Statewide

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 12, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

