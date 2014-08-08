Alaska News Nightly: August 7, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Eielson A Frontrunner to House F-35 Fighters

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

There's good news for the Fairbanks business community today. The secretary of the Air Force called Alaska’s congressional delegation this morning to announce that Eielson Air Force Base is the only candidate selected to house two squadrons of F-35 fighter planes. The final decision won’t be until the fall of 2015, after a study of the environmental Impact, but Sen. Lisa Murkowski says she’s confident.

Mat-Su Asked to Return $12.3M in Federal Grants for Ferry Project

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The federal government wants the Matanuska Susitna Borough to pay back $12.3 million in grants related to the ferry MV Susitna. Mat Su Borough manager John Moosey made the announcement Thursday at a press conference in Palmer.

Mud-Slinging Ratchets Up In U.S. Senate Republican Primary

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

The two leading Republican U.S. Senate candidates are increasingly turning on each other. Last week, Dan Sullivan sent 50,000 mailers to Alaska voters alleging Mead Treadwell benefited financially from the Obama stimulus package, a bill he denounces on the campaign trail. This week Treadwell is fighting back, and he’s taking aim at the Ohio paint conglomerate Sullivan’s family runs.

Murkowski Demands Begich Stop Using Her Image in Campaign Ads

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington, D.C.

A lawyer hired by Sen. Lisa Murkowski‘s re-election committee today sent a cease-and-desist letter to the campaign of Sen. Mark Begich. She is demanding that he quit using her name and image in his political ads.

Teen Who Allegedly Struck, Killed Anchorage Cyclist Will Be Tried As An Adult

Anne Hilleman, KSKA – Anchorage

The 17-year-old who hit and killed bicyclist Jeffery Dusenbury in July is being charged with manslaughter, a class A felony. Alexandra Anne Ellis is being tried as an adult. She's also charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene without rendering assistance to Dusenbury. She will be arraigned Friday. Dusenbury was biking up 84th Avenue on Saturday, July 19 when he was struck by Ellis as she was backing up her pickup truck. He died shortly after. Neighbors witnessed the event.

Anchorage Candidate Stares Down Residency Dispute

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

Last election cycle, state legislator Mia Costello's opponents falsely alleged that she didn't actually live in the Sand Lake neighborhood of Anchorage that she represents. Now, similar charges are being levied in the same district -- but against a new candidate.

Alaska Entrepreneurs Host Pitch Slam Aboard A Moving Train

Anne Hilleman, KSKA – Anchorage

Local Alaskan organizations are trying to promote entrepreneurship to diversify the economy. Last week, the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation hosted the second annual Pitch-on-a-Train competition. Five different Alaskan start-ups tried to convince a panel of judges that their ideas could make money.

New Geotags May Shed Light on Auklet Migration

Annie Ropiek, KUCB – Unalaska

Every summer, thousands of tiny auklets flock to the Aleutian Islands to nest. But scientists don’t know where the seabirds go in the winter. That’s about to change, thanks to a group of researchers who’ve just returned from Buldir Island, east of Attu, and Gareloi, near Adak. They’ve been camped on the uninhabited islands since late May, outfitting crested and parakeet auklets with tracking tags for the first time.

Juneau Whale Watching Captain Arrested for Allegedly Driving Boat Intoxicated

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

A text message from a whale watching boat in Juneau has led to the arrest of the captain on board. Lawrence Dupler, 67, was arrested today for allegedly driving a 52-foot tour boat while intoxicated. A breath sample revealed his blood alcohol level to be .115 percent, about 45 percent over the legal limit.