Alaska News Nightly: August 6, 2014

Litigation Blamed For Port MacKenzie Rail Spur Delays

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Construction of the railroad link between the Matanuska-Susitna Borough city of Houston and Port MacKenzie is over budget and way behind schedule. Borough officials blame litigation for the delays.

Assembly Repeals AO-37, Adopts New Ordinance But Mayor Considers Veto

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The Anchorage Assembly voted 7 to 4 last night to repeal a controversial labor ordinance pushed by the Mayor. The ordinance was hotly contested by union leaders. AO-37 was voted out and replaced with a compromise ordinance negotiated by Assembly Members and union representatives. However, the mayor still has seven days to veto the new ordinance and the repeal.

AFCA Responds to State’s Challenge of Setnet Ruling

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

In July, Alaska Fisheries Conservation Alliance president Joe Connors was very pleased that the group’s effort to get commercial setnetting banned in the state's urban areas, was going to move forward.

Children’s Home Featured at Bethel Cultural Center

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

A multimedia show on the Moravian Children’s Home near Kwethluk is on display at Bethel’s Cultural Center. The show profiles the demise of the orphanage which was home to many of the regions Native children after epidemics of the early and mid- 20th century and captures oral histories of the people who remember growing up there.

One Company Bids In Sealed Bid Lease Sale

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Only one company bid for a single exploration lease this morning at a state division of oil and gas sale. Bill Barron, division director said the exploration area is on state land on the Iniskin Peninsula area of southwest Cook Inlet near Lake Clark National Park and Preserve. He said the first exploration of the area started in 1902 near Oil Bay and continued through the 1950s.

RFP Released For Alaska Class Day Boat Construction

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

The Alaska Department of Transportation has released a Request for Proposals to the Ketchikan shipyard for construction of the Alaska Class day boat.

Four-Day Southeast Troll Closure Starts This Weekend

Rachel Waldholtz, KCAW – Sitka

Southeast Alaska’s commercial troll fishing fleet will have to stand down for a few days, starting this weekend.

Crew OK After Seiner Capsizes In Prince William Sound

Tony Gorman, KCHU – Valdez

The crew of a seiner is okay after their fishing vessel capsized in the Prince William Sound earlier this week. The Auriga was seeking at shelter from a storm at the time of the incident.

Seldovia Tribe Awarded $40,000 For Cultural Preservation

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

The Seldovia Village Tribe was awarded a $40,000 grant from the National Park Service for cultural preservation.

Autopsy Reveals No Answers In Sea Lion Death

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

A dead sea lion that washed up on the beach near Ketchikan was dissected last Thursday in hopes of finding out what caused the death. The necropsy took several hours, and attracted many observers. But it didn’t provide any clear answers.