Alaska News Nightly: August 5, 2014

BC Mine’s Tailings-Dam Break Could Impact Southeast Salmon

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Monday’s tailings-dam break at a British Columbia copper and gold mine could threaten Southeast Alaska salmon fisheries. That’s according to critics, who say similar dams closer to the border could suffer the same fate, polluting Alaska waters.

Tanana River Bridge Eases Training Area Access For Military

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Alaska Railroad Corporation hosted a ribbon cutting Tuesday at the Tanana River Crossing bridge and levee. It’s the first phase of the Railroad’s Northern Rail Extension project.

APD Arrests Alleged Serial Rapist

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Anchorage police have arrested an alleged serial rapist and charged him with 10 counts of sexual assault. Thirty-five-year-old Clifford Lee of Anchorage was apprehended on Thursday evening.

Conservationists Line Up For Izembek Lawsuit

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

When the Interior Department axed a proposal last winter to build a gravel road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, conservation groups cheered.

VA Stand Down Brings Benefits To Kuskokwim Veterans

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

This weekend, several hundred veterans turned out for the first ever ‘VA Stand Down’ in Bethel. The event, put on by the Veteran’s Administration, helps connect veterans with services and benefits.

Saxman Files Lawsuit Over Non-Rural Status

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

The Organized Village of Saxman filed a lawsuit on July 25th in federal court over the Federal Subsistence Board's 2007 decision to designate the Native village as non-rural.

Linc Energy Pushes For Coal Exploration Near Tyonek

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The state Department of Natural Resources has received a request from Australia-based Linc Energy for a coal exploration permit. The area to be explored is located Northeast of Tyonek on the western side of Cook Inlet, and much of it is within the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

Fishermen Receive Fine, Probation For Fishing Violations

Greta Mart, KCAW – Sitka

Two fishermen recently learned that commercial trolling out of season – even by a single day – can be expensive.

Begich Calls For Park Service To Honor Aleut Internment

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

Sen. Mark Begich wants the National Park Service to include sites where Alaska Native peoples were forcibly relocated during World War II.

Alaska Territorial Guard ‘Wall of Honor’ Dedicated in Bethel

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Volunteers working at Bethel’s Alaska Territorial Guard Memorial Park are one step closer to completion. On Friday afternoon, local organizers and state military leadership dedicated the recently completed ‘Wall of Honor.'

Former Haines Exchange Student Now Living In War Zone

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Just days after exchange student Haytham Mohanna made the long journey from Southeast Alaska to his home in the Gaza Strip, the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated into war.

Haytham lived and studied in Haines through a U.S. Department of State program that brings students from Muslim countries to America.