Alaska News Nightly: August 4, 2014

Alaska Native Family Takes Part In Circumpolar North Gathering

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

An Alaska Native family recently travelled to Russia’s Far East to take part in a gathering of indigenous people from seven nations throughout the circumpolar north. The three participated in Native games, music and the celebration of traditional culture in a tiny coastal village along the Bering Sea.

Voting Season Begins For Alaska Primary Election

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – Anchorage

The August 19th primary is 15 days away, but voting opens Monday for early absentee, special needs and electronic transmission voting State Elections director Gail Fenumiai says the state has set up polling places across Alaska for registered voters.

Republican Senate Candidates Debate Social Issues

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Anchorage

The three Republicans vying to run against U.S. Sen. Mark Begich met Monday in an Eagle River church to debate social issues in a forum sponsored by the Alaska Family Council. All three took anti-abortion, conservative positions, but this was Joe Miller’s crowd.

Anti-Marijuana Group Asks Muni To Pull Pro-Initiative Advertising

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

The group Big Marijuana Big Mistake is taking issue with pro-marijuana initiative bus ads, and they're asking the Municipality of Anchorage to intervene.

Troopers Looking for Missing Missouri Man on Willow Creek

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

The Alaska State Troopers are looking for a missing fisherman in the Willow Creek area. According to the troopers, 71-year-old Jerry Warner of Missouri walked upstream from the Willow Creek Resort at about 11:00 a.m. on Sunday for a solo fishing trip. He planned to be away for a few hours. When he did not return by 7:30 pm, the troopers were contacted and a search began.

21 Mushers Add Their Names To 2015 Yukon Quest Roster

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

The headquarters of the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race in both Alaska and Canada were buzzing Saturday with talk of snow and mushing.

New Boat Lift Expected To Boost Wrangell’s Growing Marine Industry

Katarina Sostaric, KSTK – Wrangell

Wrangell’s new boat lift is the second biggest in Alaska and is expected to boost the former logging town’s growing marine industry. Last week, the 300-ton lift tested its upper limit.

New Eagle and Raven Totem Poles to Rise This Month

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

Haida carving brothers Joe and T.J. Young are back in Juneau to finish a pair of Eagle and Raven totem poles.

Wounded Warriors Go Fishing With Bethel Guide Company

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

Papa Bear Adventures in the Kuskokwim hub community of Bethel recently took six veterans on a rafting trip. The guiding company brought them down the Kanektok River near Quinhagak, a village about seventy miles southwest of Bethel, as part of the Wounded Warriors program. The group found relief from injuries on one of the premier fishing rivers in the world.