Alaska News Nightly: August 1, 2014

Former Governor Sarah Palin Calls For Oil Tax Repeal

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Less than a week after launching her own online subscription channel, former Gov. Sarah Palin is using the platform to call for the repeal of her successor's oil tax law.

Dan Sullivan’s Mailers Target Opponent Mead Treadwell

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Anchorage

In the campaign for the U.S. Senate, the Republican primary has taken a turn for the negative. Dan Sullivan has sent mailers to voters in Anchorage and Fairbanks bashing rival Republican Mead Treadwell. The flyers say Treadwell is a hypocrite because he criticizes the Obama stimulus bill but previously owned a million-dollar stake in a Baltimore-based company that won stimulus contracts.

Troopers Investigate Inmate Overdose at Juneau Prison

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Two male inmates at Juneau’s Lemon Creek Correctional Center overdosed on drugs last week. Both men survived and are still in custody.

Now, the Department of Corrections and the Alaska State Troopers are investigating what happened.

Former Creamery Executive Convicted in Fraud Case

The Associated Press

A former executive of the now-defunct Alaska Creamery has been found guilty by a federal jury of making false statements to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Search Underway for Alaskan Missing in Costa Rica

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A search is underway for an Alaska man missing in the jungles of Costa Rica. Twenty-seven-year-old Cody Dial, the son of outdoorsman and Alaska Pacific University professor Roman Dial, hasn't been seen for two weeks. According to Lynn Paulson, a spokesperson for APU, Cody Dial went missing while on a kayaking trip in Costa Rica's Corcovado National Park.

Human Remains Found Believed to be Missing Man

The Associated PRess

Alaska State Troopers say human remains found in western Alaska are believed to be those of a missing 21-year-old Brevig Mission man.

Pollock Fleet Sees Spike in Squid Bycatch

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

While salmon is still the main species that pollock fishermen are trying to avoid taking as bycatch this summer, there’s another creature that’s been causing problems in the Bering Sea.

Homer Chef to Represent Alaska at Alaska at National Seafood Cook-Off

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

A chef from Homer will be representing Alaska at the 2014 Great American Seafood Cook-Off Saturday. 19 chefs from around the country are heading to New Orleans to compete.

AK: Moving On

Jeannette Lee, APRN Contributor

The director of the largest refugee assistance program in Alaska is leaving after more than a decade. Friday, Aug. 1st is her last day. Karen Ferguson was key to getting the refugee program at Catholic Social Services started in 2003. Since then, she’s helped refugees from the former Soviet Union to Bhutan to Somalia find new lives in Alaska. Ferguson is leaving just as the program is being threatened by a federal budget crisis in Washington.

300 Villages: Cantwell

This week we're heading to Cantwell, near Denali National Park. Caitlin Santos lives in Cantwell, Alaska.