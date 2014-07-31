Alaska News Nightly: July 30, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

KSM Mine Wins Environmental Approval From British Columbia Government

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A controversial mine planned for an area northeast of Ketchikan just won environmental approval from the British Columbia government.

SEARHC to Receive $53 Million Settlement from Federal Government

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

The Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium will receive a $53 million settlement from Indian Health Service for about fifteen years of unpaid contract costs.

Now SEARHC president and CEO Charles Clement hopes the federal agency will continue to pay its bills.

Food Bank Seeks Donations After Spike in Users

The Associated Press

The Food Bank of Alaska is asking for donations after seeing a spike in users.

In Tok, Some Grumbling Over Electricity Rate Hikes vs. Energy Sustainability

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska Power Company customers in Tok and elsewhere in the Interior are unhappy that their electricity bills went up earlier this year. Some are frustrated that they’re being charged more partly because they’re conserving electricity – and generating it themselves.

2015 Yukon Quest Purse Over $127,000

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Yukon Quest International Sled Dog race organization announced the 2015 race purse Wednesday. The first 15 mushers to cross the finish line next February stand to win a percentage of more than $127,000.

Meetings To Highlight Southeast Transportation Projects

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Southeast Alaskans can learn more about regional transportation projects at a series of meetings starting next week.

As Budget Deficit Looms, Juneau Assembly Eyes Tax Breaks

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

With another year of multimillion dollar budget deficits on the horizon for the City and Borough of Juneau, an Assembly committee is reviewing the city's 37 sales and property tax exemptions.

Parnell Signs Bill Honoring Late Walter Soboleff

The Associated Press

Gov. Sean Parnell has signed legislation honoring the late Tlingit elder Walter Soboleff.

Juneau Turns Out For Downtown Cleanup

Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO – Juneau

More than 100 Juneau volunteers recently joined City and Borough crews to pull weeds, sweep, hose, scrub and pick up what some estimate to be thousands of cigarette butts.

It was the first event organized by an informal Downtown Improvement Group.

Why Does Southeast Alaska Have A Daycare Crisis?

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

Mention daycare to pretty much any parent in Southeast Alaska, and you’ll get an earful. It’s never been easy to find daycare in the region, but just recently, it’s gotten much worse.