Alaska News Nightly: July 28, 2014

YouGov Model Shows Treadwell Within Reach of Begich

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Anchorage

Most polls in the U.S. Senate race show Dan Sullivan ahead of rival Republican Mead Treadwell in the primary. But the Treadwell campaign is trumpeting a new analysis by the polling firm YouGov.

Campaign Profile: For Joe Miller, 2010 Looms Large

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Anchorage

The poll did not include numbers for Republican Joe Miller, who is also vying for the seat held by U.S. Sen. Mark Begich. The specter of his 2010 run against Sen. Lisa Murkowski looms large over his current campaign. Some of the residual effects strengthen Miller’s candidacy. But the negatives are persistent.

Seismologists Uncertain if Southeast Quake Activity is Related

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

Several large earthquakes have hit Southeast Alaska recently. But State Seismologist Michael West with the Alaska Earthquake Information Center says it’s unclear whether the activity is related.

Coalition Forms to Address Downtown Juneau Problems

Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO – Juneau

The image of Juneau’s downtown ranges from the glamour of huge cruise ships and stores catering to tourists, to street people with nowhere to go.

An informal coalition has formed representing business and property owners, residents and social service organizations to tackle some of the issues.

Fecal Bacteria Contaminates Many Anchorage Waterways

Joaquin Palomino, KSKA – Anchorage

Scores of rivers, creeks, and streams flow through Anchorage. People fish in them, play in them, and swim in them. But the city’s seemingly pristine watershed has a dirty secret: it’s largely contaminated with fecal bacteria.

Clearwater Lodge Owners Opt to Rebuild After Devastating Fire

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The owners of Clearwater Lodge near Delta Junction have decided to rebuild the historic structure that burned down in May. Fans and friends of the lodge want to help get work started with a fund-raiser next month.

Inaugural Beringia Arctic Games Brings Indigenous People Together in Russia

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

This time of year, indigenous people across the Far North gather to play games and celebrate traditions. Earlier this month, in Fairbanks they took part in the World Eskimo Indian Olympics. There was also a gathering of people from across the Circumpolar north in Inuvik, Canada. This year, native people from Arctic nations joined Russia's Chukchi and Inuit peoples for the first ever Beringia Arctic Games. It was the largest gathering of its kind in a once forgotten corner of the world called Chukotka.