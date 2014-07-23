Alaska News Nightly: July 22, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Former Bethel Foster Parent Sentenced 66 Years for Child Sexual Abuse



Ben Matheson, KYUK - Bethel

Former Bethel foster parent Peter Tony will spend the rest of his life in prison. Tony was sentenced Tuesday to 66 years in jail with no parole for three consolidated child sex abuse counts in which he pleaded guilty.

Fundraising Results Released for Alaska Races

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

With the primary election a month away, fundraising totals are out for all candidates for statewide and legislative races.

Critics Say Canadian Mining Projects Could Damage Regional Fisheries

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Canadian investors are putting millions of new dollars into mining projects near the Southeast Alaska border. They include the K-S-M and Tulsequah Chief prospects, which critics say could damage regional fisheries.

Cyclist Death Investigation Underway While Friends Mourn



Ann Hillman, KSKA-Anchorage

Three bicyclists have been killed by vehicles in Anchorage this year. The most recent was 51-year-old Jeff Dusenbury, who was hit by a pickup truck in South Anchorage Saturday. Fellow cyclists are mourning his death and waiting for the outcome of the district attorney's investigation.

Denali Climbing Season Ends, Summits Down

Phillip Manning, KTNA - Talkeetna

Denali climbing season has ended, and the numbers are not impressive. This year had the lowest summit percentage in over 25 years. A number of factors played into the lack of summits.

Dipnetters Try Their Luck On The Kenai River

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

The state's largest personal use fishery is happening on the Kenai River. Dipnetters from across the state are crowding onto the north and south beaches at the mouth of the river hoping to fill coolers with sockeye salmon.