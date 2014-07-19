Alaska News Nightly: July 18, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

EPA Rolls Out Proposed Restrictions on the Pebble Mine

Mike Mason, KDLG – Dillingham

The EPA has released the details of how they plan to use the Clean Water Act to put in place protections in Bristol Bay from the possible negative impacts of the proposed Pebble Mine.

Alaska Supreme Court Affirms Tribal Court Jurisdiction

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

The Alaska Supreme Court issued a decision today in a long running tribal court jurisdiction case. The case stems from a Minto tribal court decision that terminated parental rights.

State Confirms Rabies in Bat in Southeast Alaska

The Associated Press

State officials have confirmed rabies in a bat in southeast Alaska.

Diomede Helicopter Service Resumes

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

The helicopter to Diomede is flying today. The first flight to the island took off around 11 o’clock Friday morning after a new contract was formally signed by Erickson Aviation, Kawerak and Federal Department of Transportation officials Thursday.

Governor Signs Bill in Bethel to Ease Autopsy Burden

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Governor Sean Parnell was in Bethel Thursday to sign a bill intended to help rural families navigate the process of having an autopsy done hundreds of miles away in Anchorage.

Fort Yukon Plans New Landfill to Improve Safety, Facilitate More Recycling

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The City of Ft. Yukon plans to build a new landfill. The project is aimed at improving safety and recycling some of the community’s waste stream.

AK: Weaving

Annie Bartholomew, KTOO – Juneau

It has long been forbidden for men to weave in the Chilkat tradition, but Tlingit artist Ricky Tagaban is an exception. Using techniques practiced for thousands of years, Tagaban creates his trademark iPhone bags, hair clips, and head bands, putting a modern spin on an ancient tradition.

300 Villages: Dry Creek

This week we're heading to the tiny Interior village of Dry Creek. Tom Nerbonne runs a saw mill in Dry Creek.