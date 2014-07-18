The Newly-Named 'Alaska Dispatch News'
Not very many years ago it was pretty easy to know how the publisher of a newspaper felt about things. All you had to do was look at the editorial page. But when the Anchorage Daily News was acquired by the Alaska Dispatch, it stopped running its own editorials. Now it is changing its name, and the managers of the Alaska Dispatch News will be taking questions from Alaskans across the state.
HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network
GUESTS:
- Alice Rogoff, Majority Owner
- Tony Hopfinger, President and Executive Editor
- Callers Statewide
