The Newly-Named 'Alaska Dispatch News'

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published July 18, 2014 at 4:00 PM AKDT

Not very many years ago it was pretty easy to know how the publisher of a newspaper felt about things. All you had to do was look at the editorial page. But when the Anchorage Daily News was acquired by the Alaska Dispatch, it stopped running its own editorials.  Now it is changing its name, and the managers of the Alaska Dispatch News will be taking questions from Alaskans across the state.

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

GUESTS:


  • Alice Rogoff, Majority Owner

  • Tony Hopfinger, President and Executive Editor

  • Callers Statewide

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 22, 2014 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

