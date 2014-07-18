Alaska News Nightly: July 17, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

NASA Testing Arctic Sea Ice Monitoring Technology With High-Flying Ex-Spy Plane

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

NASA is piloting a mission out of Fairbanks with a specialized plane that can fly high enough to test technology destined for satellite applications.

Report Investigates Coal Dust Hazards In Seward

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Alaska Community Action on Toxics has issued a new report on the hazards of coal dust in Seward. The organization is recommending further monitoring, but city officials deny that local air quality is poor.

Musk Ox Killed After Attacking Sled Dog

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

Living with wildlife isn’t always easy, as a recent incident with a musk ox attack in Kotzebue makes clear.

In Transition: When a Family of Five Calls One Room Home

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau charity organization St. Vincent de Paul has a record high number of people staying in its transitional housing shelter. Usually, around 55 people live in the 26 units. At the moment, there are 66 occupants, almost half are children.

FERC Nominee Approved Despite Murkowski’s Objection

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate voted to confirm two members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. One of those nominations was approved over the outspoken objection of Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski.

Earthquake Rattles Yakutat; Felt in Whitehorse; No Damage Reported

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

A strong earthquake near the Canadian border rattled portions of Southern Alaska and the Yukon Territory just before 4 this morning.

Skiing on Eagle Glacier Connects Alaska to the World

Joaquin Palomino, KSKA – Anchorage

In most places, summer isn’t the best time to ski. But atop a mile-high glacier in Girdwood, elite skiers have converged from across the country and the world, to train.

People Mover Teams Up With Google To Make Bus Route Planning Easier

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Anchorage's People Mover bus system is trying to become more people, and tech, friendly. You can now use Google Maps to figure out your bus route.